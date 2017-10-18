SALT Honors Waiting In The Wings

The nominations have been tallied for the 13th annual Syracuse New Times Syracuse Area Live Theater (SALT) Awards, which honor performances and behind-the-scenes work by area professional, regional and community theater companies. The SALT winners will be announced during a ceremony to be held Sunday, Nov. 5, 6:30 p.m., at Syracuse Stage’s Archbold Theater, 820 E. Genesee St.
The show’s presenting sponsor is Empower Federal Credit Union. This year’s co-hosts will be WSYR-Channel 9’s Bridge Street personality Sistina Giordano and state Sen. John DeFrancisco. Cocktails and light fare will be available.
Discounted pre-sale tickets are available for $20 until Saturday, Nov. 4, midnight. Tickets at the door will be $25. Visit cnytix.com/events/salt-awards to purchase tickets and like the SALT Awards on Facebook for regular event updates.
PROFESSIONAL THEATER COMPANIES
Play of the Year
Deathtrap (Syracuse Stage); Disgraced (Syracuse Stage); How I Learned to Drive (Syracuse Stage)
Best Director of a Play
May Adrales, Disgraced (Syracuse Stage); Paul Barnes, Deathtrap (Syracuse Stage); Michael Bloom, Great Expectations (Syracuse Stage); Laura Kepley, How I Learned to Drive (Syracuse Stage)
Leading Actress in a Play
Madeleine Lambert, How I Learned to Drive (Syracuse Stage); Victoria Mack, Disgraced (Syracuse Stage); Marina Shay, Great Expectations (Syracuse Stage)
Leading Actor in a Play
Michael Brusasco, How I Learned to Drive (Syracuse Stage); Andrew Ramcharan Guilarte, Disgraced (Syracuse Stage); James Lloyd Reynolds, Deathtrap (Syracuse Stage); Robbie Simpson, Great Expectations (Syracuse Stage)
Musical of the Year
Ain’t Misbehavin’ (Syracuse Stage); Mary Poppins (Syracuse Stage); Ring of Fire (Syracuse Stage)
Best Director of a Musical
Peter Amster, Mary Poppins (Syracuse Stage); Patdro Harris, Ain’t Misbehavin’ (Syracuse Stage); Randal Myler, Ring of Fire (Syracuse Stage)
Leading Actress in a Musical
Trenna Barnes, Ring of Fire (Syracuse Stage); Emily Brockway, Mary Poppins (Syracuse Stage); Danielle Herbert, Ain’t Misbehavin’ (Syracuse Stage)
Leading Actor in a Musical
Anthony Boggess-Glover, Ain’t Misbehavin’ (Syracuse Stage); Jonathan Burke, Mary Poppins (Syracuse Stage); Benjamin D. Hale, Ring of Fire (Syracuse Stage)
REGIONAL THEATER COMPANIES
Play of the Year
The Bomb-itty of Errors (Redhouse Arts Center); The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) (Redhouse); Nana’s Naughty Knickers (Cortland Repertory Theatre); Six Degrees of Separation (Redhouse); The 39 Steps (Cortland Repertory)
Best Director of a Play
Vincent J. Cardinal, Six Degrees of Separation (Redhouse); Dustin Charles, The 39 Steps (Cortland Repertory); Ben Liebert, The Bomb-itty of Errors (Redhouse); Ben Liebert, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) (Redhouse); Kerby Thompson, Appointment with Death (Cortland Repertory)
Sound Design of a Play
Seth Asa Sengal, Appointment with Death (Cortland Repertory); Seth Asa Sengal, The 39 Steps (Cortland Repertory); Anthony Vadala, The Bomb-itty of Errors (Redhouse); Anthony Vadala, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) (Redhouse); Anthony Vadala, Six Degrees of Separation (Redhouse)
Lighting Design of a Play
Eric Behnke, Appointment with Death (Cortland Repertory); Eric Behnke, Nana’s Naughty Knickers (Cortland Repertory); Eric Behnke, The 39 Steps (Cortland Repertory); Erik Fox, The Bomb-itty of Errors (Redhouse); Marie Yokohama, Six Degrees of Separation (Redhouse)
Set Design of a Play
Shelley Barish, Nana’s Naughty Knickers (Cortland Repertory); Shane Cinal, Six Degrees of Separation (Redhouse); Joe Dotts, The 39 Steps (Cortland Repertory); Benjamin Kramer, The Bomb-itty of Errors (Redhouse); Steve TenEyck, The Foreigner (Hangar Theatre)
Costume Design of a Play
Eugenie Michelle Giasson, The Bomb-itty of Errors (Redhouse); Eugenie Michelle Giasson, Six Degrees of Separation (Redhouse); Jimmy Johansmeyer, The 39 Steps (Cortland Repertory); Ricky Lurie, Nana’s Naughty Knickers (Cortland Repertory); Wendi R. Zea, Appointment with Death (Cortland Repertory)
Leading Actress in a Play
Laura Austin, Six Degrees of Separation (Redhouse); Raquel Chavez, The Bomb-itty of Errors (Redhouse); Raquel Chavez, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) (Redhouse); Leah Gabriel, The 39 Steps (Cortland Repertory); Peggy Lewis, Nana’s Naughty Knickers (Cortland Repertory)
Leading Actor in a Play
Karl Gregory, Hand to God (Kitchen Theatre Company); Richard Lafleur, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) (Redhouse); Rakeem Lawrence, Six Degrees of Separation (Redhouse); James Taylor Odom, The 39 Steps (Cortland Repertory); Jeff Ronan, The Bomb-itty of Errors (Redhouse)
Supporting Actress in a Play
Elizabeth Bove, Appointment with Death (Cortland Repertory); Magdalyn Donnelly, The Bomb-itty of Errors (Redhouse); Montana Hoover, Hand to God (Kitchen Theatre); Marguerite Mitchell, Six Degrees of Separation (Redhouse); Sebastian Ryder, Nana’s Naughty Knickers (Cortland Repertory)
Supporting Actor in a Play
Maxwel Anderson, Six Degrees of Separation (Redhouse); Tom DeMichele, Nana’s Naughty Knickers (Cortland Repertory); Nathaniel Kent, Appointment with Death (Cortland Repertory); Donovan Stanfield, The Bomb-itty of Errors (Redhouse); Michael Patrick Trimm, Hand to God (Kitchen Theatre)
Musical of the Year
Avenue Q (Redhouse); The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse); Footloose (Cortland Repertory); Guys and Dolls (Merry-Go-Round); Parade (Merry-Go-Round)
Best Director of a Musical
Stephen Brotebeck, Ghost: The Musical (Merry-Go-Round); Patrick Burns, Beauty and the Beast (Redhouse); Parker Esse, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Merry-Go-Round); Brett Smock, Parade (Merry-Go-Round); Kate Sullivan Gibbens, Avenue Q (Redhouse)
Choreographer of the Year
Stephond Brunson, Avenue Q (Redhouse); Clare Cook, Footloose (Cortland Repertory); Matt Couvillon, La Cage Aux Folles (Cortland Repertory); Parker Esse, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Merry-Go-Round); Richard J. Hinds, Guys and Dolls (Merry-Go-Round)
Sound Design of a Musical
Kevin Heard, Ghost: The Musical (Merry-Go-Round); Bobby Johnston, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Merry-Go-Round); Miles Polaski, Guys and Dolls (Merry-Go-Round); Seth Asa Sengal, La Cage Aux Folles (Cortland Repertory); Anthony Vadala, Avenue Q (Redhouse)
Lighting Design of a Musical
Dan Ozminkowski, Ghost: The Musical (Merry-Go-Round); Dan Ozminkowski, Guys and Dolls (Merry-Go-Round); Jose Santiago, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Merry-Go-Round); Jose Santiago, Parade (Merry-Go-Round); David A. Sexton, La Cage Aux Folles (Cortland Repertory)
Set Design of a Musical
Tim Brown, Avenue Q (Redhouse); Chad Healy, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Merry-Go-Round); Shako Kambara, Guys and Dolls (Merry-Go-Round); Czerton Lim, Ghost: The Musical (Merry-Go-Round); Czerton Lim, Parade (Merry-Go-Round)
Costume Design of a Musical
Tiffany Howard, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Merry-Go-Round); Tiffany Howard, Guys and Dolls (Merry-Go-Round); Tiffany Howard, Parade (Merry-Go-Round); Jimmy Johansmeyer, Footloose (Cortland Repertory); Jimmy Johansmeyer, La Cage Aux Folles (Cortland Repertory)
Leading Actress in a Musical
Briana Maia, Avenue Q (Redhouse); Haley McCormick, Footloose (Cortland Repertory); Caroline Strang, Beauty and the Beast (Redhouse); Kristen Wetherington, Parade (Merry-Go-Round); Sally Wilfert, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Merry-Go-Round)
Leading Actor in a Musical
Ryan Andes, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Merry-Go-Round); Derek Carley, Ghost: The Musical (Merry-Go-Round); Aaron Galligan, Parade (Merry-Go-Round); LaRon Grant, Avenue Q (Redhouse); Temar Underwood, Beauty and the Beast (Redhouse)
Supporting Actress in a Musical
Julie Cardia, Guys and Dolls (Merry-Go-Round); Allyson Kaye Daniel, Ghost: The Musical (Merry-Go-Round); Kathy Burge Egloff, Beauty and the Beast (Redhouse); Lilli Komurek, Secret Garden: Spring Version (Redhouse); Carmen Viviano-Crafts, Avenue Q (Redhouse)
Supporting Actor in a Musical
Carlos Lopez, Guys and Dolls (Merry-Go-Round); Phil Sloves, Footloose (Cortland Repertory); Jamison Stern, Parade (Merry-Go-Round); Jason Timothy, Beauty and the Beast (Redhouse); Anthony Wright, La Cage Aux Folles (Cortland Repertory)
Musical Director of the Year
Corrine Aquiline, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Merry-Go-Round); Corrine Aquiline, Guys and Dolls (Merry-Go-Round); Christopher Blasting, Footloose (Cortland Repertory); Jacob Carll, Avenue Q (Redhouse); Jeff Theiss, Parade (Merry-Go-Round)
COMMUNITY THEATER COMPANIES
Play of the Year
The Elephant Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Of Mice and Men (Central New York Playhouse); Peter and the Starcatcher (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); The Tomkat Project (Rarely Done Productions); Twelve Angry Men (CNY Arts Center)
Best Director of a Play
Jessie Dobrzynski, Twelve Angry Men (CNY Arts); Len Fonte, Melagrana (Central New York Playhouse); Colin Keating, Peter and the Starcatcher (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Kasey Marie Polly, Of Mice and Men (Central New York Playhouse); William Edward White, The Elephant Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)
Sound Design of a Play
Jack Cleland and Robert G. Searle, Melagrana (Central New York Playhouse); Colin Keating, Peter and the Starcatcher (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Dan Rowlands, Night of the Living Dead, (Central New York Playhouse); Kasey Marie Polly, Of Mice and Men (Central New York Playhouse); William Edward White, The Elephant Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)
Lighting Design of a Play
Sarah Anson, The Elephant Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Liam Fitzpatrick, Of Mice and Men (Central New York Playhouse); Shane Patterson, Peter and the Starcatcher (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Dan Randall, Melagrana (Central New York Playhouse); William Edward White, Twelve Angry Men (CNY Arts)
Set Design of a Play
Navroz Dabu, The Elephant Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Navroz Dabu, Melagrana (Central New York Playhouse); John Frank, Rumors (Rome Community Theater); Christopher Lupia, Dan Rowlands, Justin Polly and Kasey Marie Polly, Of Mice and Men (Central New York Playhouse); Chuck Moody and Henry Wilson, Peter and the Starcatcher (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)
Costume Design of a Play
Kate Kisselstein, The Elephant Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Carleena Manzi, Of Mice and Men (Central New York Playhouse); Barbara Toman, One Man, Two Guvnors (Central New York Playhouse); Barbara Toman and Simon Moody, As You Like It (Syracuse Shakespeare Festival); Jodi Wilson, Peter and the Starcatcher (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)
Leading Actress in a Play
Kimberly Grader, It’s a Wonderful Life, (Central New York Playhouse); Gracie Jarvis, A Doll’s House (Open Hand Theater); Clare Lopez, Peter and the Starcatcher (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Lauren Puente, One Man, Two Guvnors (Central New York Playhouse); Carmen Viviano-Crafts, Melagrana (Central New York Playhouse)
Leading Actor in a Play
Phil Brady, Of Mice and Men (Central New York Playhouse); Jordan Glaski, The Tomkat Project (Rarely Done); Josh Mele, One Man, Two Guvnors (Central New York Playhouse); Ryan Sparkes, Peter and the Starcatcher (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Alan Stillman, The Elephant Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)
Supporting Actress in a Play
Binaifer Dabu, The Elephant Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Lynn Barbato King, Othello (Central New York Playhouse); Tina Lee, Sordid Lives (Rarely Done); Heather Roach, Witness for the Prosecution (Central New York Playhouse); Sabrina Woodward, Harvey (CNY Arts)
Supporting Actor in a Play
Matthew Gordon, Peter and the Starcatcher (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Joshua Kimball, The Tomkat Project (Rarely Done Productions); Simon Moody, The Elephant Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Geno Parlato, Silence of the Clams (Rarely Done); Garrett Robinson, Twelve Angry Men (CNY Arts)
Musical of the Year
American Idiot (Central New York Playhouse); Chicago (Central New York Playhouse); The Last Five Years (Rarely Done); Spring Awakening (Syracuse Summer Theatre); Sunday in the Park with George (St. David’s Celebration of the Arts)
Best Director of a Musical
Dustin M. Czarny, Chicago (Central New York Playhouse); Liam Fitzpatrick, American Idiot (Central New York Playhouse); Garrett Heater, Spring Awakening (Syracuse Summer Theatre); Ronald Hebert, Bye, Bye, Birdie (ManliusMusical/Town of Manlius Recreation Department); Henry Wilson, The Music Man, (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)
Musical Director of the Year
Colin Keating, The Music Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Bridget Moriarty, Spring Awakening (Syracuse Summer Theatre); Abel Searor, American Idiot (Central New York Playhouse); Abel Searor, Chicago (Central New York Playhouse); Abel Searor, Sunday in the Park with George (St. David’s Celebration of the Arts)
Choreographer of the Year
Ellen Ayers, The Music Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Jodi Bova-Mele, Spring Awakening (Syracuse Summer Theatre); Marisa Guzman Colegrove, Bye, Bye, Birdie (ManliusMusical); Sami Hoerner, American Idiot (Central New York Playhouse); Shannon Tompkins, Chicago (Central New York Playhouse)
Sound Design of a Musical
Jonathan Hedges, Godspell (CNY Arts); Mark Palinkas, The Music Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Rob Searle, Chicago (Central New York Playhouse); Dylan Spencer, Bye, Bye, Birdie (ManliusMusical); Tony Vadala, Spring Awakening (Syracuse Summer Theatre)
Lighting Design of a Musical
Sarah Anson, Chicago (Central New York Playhouse); Dusten Blake, The Last Five Years (Rarely Done); LuAnn Boone-Isherwood, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Rome Community Theater); Liam Fitzpatrick, American Idiot (Central New York Playhouse); Garrett Heater, Spring Awakening (Syracuse Summer Theatre)
Set Design of a Musical
Dustin Czarny, Chicago (Central New York Playhouse); Liam Fitzpatrick and Christopher Lupia, American Idiot (Central New York Playhouse); Garrett Heater, Spring Awakening (Syracuse Summer Theatre); Chad Lewis, Godspell (CNY Arts); Henry Wilson, The Music Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)
Costume Design of a Musical
Sue and Julie Berger, Spring Awakening (Syracuse Summer Theatre); Alicia Cobb, Chicago (Central New York Playhouse); Stephanie Long, American Idiot (Central New York Playhouse); Gail Tucker, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Rome Community Theater); Jodi Wilson, The Music Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)
Leading Actress in a Musical
Alicia Bronzetti, Chicago (Central New York Playhouse); Maya Dwyer, Spring Awakening (Syracuse Summer Theatre); Aubrey Panek, The Last Five Years (Rarely Done); Erin Sills, Sunday in the Park with George (St. David’s Celebration of the Arts); Hannah Weiler, American Idiot (Central New York Playhouse)
Leading Actor in a Musical
Liam Fitzpatrick, Sunday in the Park with George (St. David’s Celebration of the Arts); Mike Gibson, American Idiot (Central New York Playhouse); Benjamin Sills, Chicago (Central New York Playhouse); Paul Thompson, The Last Five Years (Rarely Done); Chip Weber, Spring Awakening (Syracuse Summer Theatre)
Supporting Actress in a Musical
Sunny Hernandez, A Christmas Survival Guide (Rarely Done); Deborah Hooper, The Music Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Michaela Oney, Sunday in the Park with George (St. David’s Celebration of the Arts); Madeline Shuron, Spring Awakening (Syracuse Summer Theatre); Erin Sills, Chicago (Central New York Playhouse)
Supporting Actor in a Musical
Dan Bostick, The Music Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Josh Mele, Chicago (Central New York Playhouse); Robert G. Searle, Sunday in the Park with George (St. David’s Celebration of the Arts); Josh Taylor, American Idiot (Central New York Playhouse); Timothy Willard, Spring Awakening (Syracuse Summer Theatre)
Hall of Fame Award
Fred Houser
Lifetime Achievement Award
Rachel Lampert