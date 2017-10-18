SALT Honors Waiting In The Wings

The nominations have been tallied for the 13th annual Syracuse New Times Syracuse Area Live Theater (SALT) Awards, which honor performances and behind-the-scenes work by area professional, regional and community theater companies. The SALT winners will be announced during a ceremony to be held Sunday, Nov. 5, 6:30 p.m., at Syracuse Stage’s Archbold Theater, 820 E. Genesee St.

The show’s presenting sponsor is Empower Federal Credit Union. This year’s co-hosts will be WSYR-Channel 9’s Bridge Street personality Sistina Giordano and state Sen. John DeFrancisco. Cocktails and light fare will be available.

Discounted pre-sale tickets are available for $20 until Saturday, Nov. 4, midnight. Tickets at the door will be $25. Visit cnytix.com/events/salt-awards to purchase tickets and like the SALT Awards on Facebook for regular event updates.

PROFESSIONAL THEATER COMPANIES

Play of the Year

Deathtrap (Syracuse Stage); Disgraced (Syracuse Stage); How I Learned to Drive (Syracuse Stage)

Best Director of a Play

May Adrales, Disgraced (Syracuse Stage); Paul Barnes, Deathtrap (Syracuse Stage); Michael Bloom, Great Expectations (Syracuse Stage); Laura Kepley, How I Learned to Drive (Syracuse Stage)

Leading Actress in a Play

Madeleine Lambert, How I Learned to Drive (Syracuse Stage); Victoria Mack, Disgraced (Syracuse Stage); Marina Shay, Great Expectations (Syracuse Stage)

Leading Actor in a Play

Michael Brusasco, How I Learned to Drive (Syracuse Stage); Andrew Ramcharan Guilarte, Disgraced (Syracuse Stage); James Lloyd Reynolds, Deathtrap (Syracuse Stage); Robbie Simpson, Great Expectations (Syracuse Stage)

Musical of the Year

Ain’t Misbehavin’ (Syracuse Stage); Mary Poppins (Syracuse Stage); Ring of Fire (Syracuse Stage)

Best Director of a Musical

Peter Amster, Mary Poppins (Syracuse Stage); Patdro Harris, Ain’t Misbehavin’ (Syracuse Stage); Randal Myler, Ring of Fire (Syracuse Stage)

Leading Actress in a Musical

Trenna Barnes, Ring of Fire (Syracuse Stage); Emily Brockway, Mary Poppins (Syracuse Stage); Danielle Herbert, Ain’t Misbehavin’ (Syracuse Stage)

Leading Actor in a Musical

Anthony Boggess-Glover, Ain’t Misbehavin’ (Syracuse Stage); Jonathan Burke, Mary Poppins (Syracuse Stage); Benjamin D. Hale, Ring of Fire (Syracuse Stage)

REGIONAL THEATER COMPANIES

Play of the Year

The Bomb-itty of Errors (Redhouse Arts Center); The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) (Redhouse); Nana’s Naughty Knickers (Cortland Repertory Theatre); Six Degrees of Separation (Redhouse); The 39 Steps (Cortland Repertory)

Best Director of a Play

Vincent J. Cardinal, Six Degrees of Separation (Redhouse); Dustin Charles, The 39 Steps (Cortland Repertory); Ben Liebert, The Bomb-itty of Errors (Redhouse); Ben Liebert, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) (Redhouse); Kerby Thompson, Appointment with Death (Cortland Repertory)

Sound Design of a Play

Seth Asa Sengal, Appointment with Death (Cortland Repertory); Seth Asa Sengal, The 39 Steps (Cortland Repertory); Anthony Vadala, The Bomb-itty of Errors (Redhouse); Anthony Vadala, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) (Redhouse); Anthony Vadala, Six Degrees of Separation (Redhouse)

Lighting Design of a Play

Eric Behnke, Appointment with Death (Cortland Repertory); Eric Behnke, Nana’s Naughty Knickers (Cortland Repertory); Eric Behnke, The 39 Steps (Cortland Repertory); Erik Fox, The Bomb-itty of Errors (Redhouse); Marie Yokohama, Six Degrees of Separation (Redhouse)

Set Design of a Play

Shelley Barish, Nana’s Naughty Knickers (Cortland Repertory); Shane Cinal, Six Degrees of Separation (Redhouse); Joe Dotts, The 39 Steps (Cortland Repertory); Benjamin Kramer, The Bomb-itty of Errors (Redhouse); Steve TenEyck, The Foreigner (Hangar Theatre)

Costume Design of a Play

Eugenie Michelle Giasson, The Bomb-itty of Errors (Redhouse); Eugenie Michelle Giasson, Six Degrees of Separation (Redhouse); Jimmy Johansmeyer, The 39 Steps (Cortland Repertory); Ricky Lurie, Nana’s Naughty Knickers (Cortland Repertory); Wendi R. Zea, Appointment with Death (Cortland Repertory)

Leading Actress in a Play

Laura Austin, Six Degrees of Separation (Redhouse); Raquel Chavez, The Bomb-itty of Errors (Redhouse); Raquel Chavez, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) (Redhouse); Leah Gabriel, The 39 Steps (Cortland Repertory); Peggy Lewis, Nana’s Naughty Knickers (Cortland Repertory)

Leading Actor in a Play

Karl Gregory, Hand to God (Kitchen Theatre Company); Richard Lafleur, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) (Redhouse); Rakeem Lawrence, Six Degrees of Separation (Redhouse); James Taylor Odom, The 39 Steps (Cortland Repertory); Jeff Ronan, The Bomb-itty of Errors (Redhouse)

Supporting Actress in a Play

Elizabeth Bove, Appointment with Death (Cortland Repertory); Magdalyn Donnelly, The Bomb-itty of Errors (Redhouse); Montana Hoover, Hand to God (Kitchen Theatre); Marguerite Mitchell, Six Degrees of Separation (Redhouse); Sebastian Ryder, Nana’s Naughty Knickers (Cortland Repertory)

Supporting Actor in a Play

Maxwel Anderson, Six Degrees of Separation (Redhouse); Tom DeMichele, Nana’s Naughty Knickers (Cortland Repertory); Nathaniel Kent, Appointment with Death (Cortland Repertory); Donovan Stanfield, The Bomb-itty of Errors (Redhouse); Michael Patrick Trimm, Hand to God (Kitchen Theatre)

Musical of the Year

Avenue Q (Redhouse); The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse); Footloose (Cortland Repertory); Guys and Dolls (Merry-Go-Round); Parade (Merry-Go-Round)

Best Director of a Musical

Stephen Brotebeck, Ghost: The Musical (Merry-Go-Round); Patrick Burns, Beauty and the Beast (Redhouse); Parker Esse, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Merry-Go-Round); Brett Smock, Parade (Merry-Go-Round); Kate Sullivan Gibbens, Avenue Q (Redhouse)

Choreographer of the Year

Stephond Brunson, Avenue Q (Redhouse); Clare Cook, Footloose (Cortland Repertory); Matt Couvillon, La Cage Aux Folles (Cortland Repertory); Parker Esse, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Merry-Go-Round); Richard J. Hinds, Guys and Dolls (Merry-Go-Round)

Sound Design of a Musical

Kevin Heard, Ghost: The Musical (Merry-Go-Round); Bobby Johnston, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Merry-Go-Round); Miles Polaski, Guys and Dolls (Merry-Go-Round); Seth Asa Sengal, La Cage Aux Folles (Cortland Repertory); Anthony Vadala, Avenue Q (Redhouse)

Lighting Design of a Musical

Dan Ozminkowski, Ghost: The Musical (Merry-Go-Round); Dan Ozminkowski, Guys and Dolls (Merry-Go-Round); Jose Santiago, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Merry-Go-Round); Jose Santiago, Parade (Merry-Go-Round); David A. Sexton, La Cage Aux Folles (Cortland Repertory)

Set Design of a Musical

Tim Brown, Avenue Q (Redhouse); Chad Healy, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Merry-Go-Round); Shako Kambara, Guys and Dolls (Merry-Go-Round); Czerton Lim, Ghost: The Musical (Merry-Go-Round); Czerton Lim, Parade (Merry-Go-Round)

Costume Design of a Musical

Tiffany Howard, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Merry-Go-Round); Tiffany Howard, Guys and Dolls (Merry-Go-Round); Tiffany Howard, Parade (Merry-Go-Round); Jimmy Johansmeyer, Footloose (Cortland Repertory); Jimmy Johansmeyer, La Cage Aux Folles (Cortland Repertory)

Leading Actress in a Musical

Briana Maia, Avenue Q (Redhouse); Haley McCormick, Footloose (Cortland Repertory); Caroline Strang, Beauty and the Beast (Redhouse); Kristen Wetherington, Parade (Merry-Go-Round); Sally Wilfert, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Merry-Go-Round)

Leading Actor in a Musical

Ryan Andes, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Merry-Go-Round); Derek Carley, Ghost: The Musical (Merry-Go-Round); Aaron Galligan, Parade (Merry-Go-Round); LaRon Grant, Avenue Q (Redhouse); Temar Underwood, Beauty and the Beast (Redhouse)

Supporting Actress in a Musical

Julie Cardia, Guys and Dolls (Merry-Go-Round); Allyson Kaye Daniel, Ghost: The Musical (Merry-Go-Round); Kathy Burge Egloff, Beauty and the Beast (Redhouse); Lilli Komurek, Secret Garden: Spring Version (Redhouse); Carmen Viviano-Crafts, Avenue Q (Redhouse)

Supporting Actor in a Musical

Carlos Lopez, Guys and Dolls (Merry-Go-Round); Phil Sloves, Footloose (Cortland Repertory); Jamison Stern, Parade (Merry-Go-Round); Jason Timothy, Beauty and the Beast (Redhouse); Anthony Wright, La Cage Aux Folles (Cortland Repertory)

Musical Director of the Year

Corrine Aquiline, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Merry-Go-Round); Corrine Aquiline, Guys and Dolls (Merry-Go-Round); Christopher Blasting, Footloose (Cortland Repertory); Jacob Carll, Avenue Q (Redhouse); Jeff Theiss, Parade (Merry-Go-Round)

COMMUNITY THEATER COMPANIES

Play of the Year

The Elephant Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Of Mice and Men (Central New York Playhouse); Peter and the Starcatcher (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); The Tomkat Project (Rarely Done Productions); Twelve Angry Men (CNY Arts Center)

Best Director of a Play

Jessie Dobrzynski, Twelve Angry Men (CNY Arts); Len Fonte, Melagrana (Central New York Playhouse); Colin Keating, Peter and the Starcatcher (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Kasey Marie Polly, Of Mice and Men (Central New York Playhouse); William Edward White, The Elephant Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)

Sound Design of a Play

Jack Cleland and Robert G. Searle, Melagrana (Central New York Playhouse); Colin Keating, Peter and the Starcatcher (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Dan Rowlands, Night of the Living Dead, (Central New York Playhouse); Kasey Marie Polly, Of Mice and Men (Central New York Playhouse); William Edward White, The Elephant Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)

Lighting Design of a Play

Sarah Anson, The Elephant Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Liam Fitzpatrick, Of Mice and Men (Central New York Playhouse); Shane Patterson, Peter and the Starcatcher (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Dan Randall, Melagrana (Central New York Playhouse); William Edward White, Twelve Angry Men (CNY Arts)

Set Design of a Play

Navroz Dabu, The Elephant Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Navroz Dabu, Melagrana (Central New York Playhouse); John Frank, Rumors (Rome Community Theater); Christopher Lupia, Dan Rowlands, Justin Polly and Kasey Marie Polly, Of Mice and Men (Central New York Playhouse); Chuck Moody and Henry Wilson, Peter and the Starcatcher (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)

Costume Design of a Play

Kate Kisselstein, The Elephant Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Carleena Manzi, Of Mice and Men (Central New York Playhouse); Barbara Toman, One Man, Two Guvnors (Central New York Playhouse); Barbara Toman and Simon Moody, As You Like It (Syracuse Shakespeare Festival); Jodi Wilson, Peter and the Starcatcher (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)

Leading Actress in a Play

Kimberly Grader, It’s a Wonderful Life, (Central New York Playhouse); Gracie Jarvis, A Doll’s House (Open Hand Theater); Clare Lopez, Peter and the Starcatcher (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Lauren Puente, One Man, Two Guvnors (Central New York Playhouse); Carmen Viviano-Crafts, Melagrana (Central New York Playhouse)

Leading Actor in a Play

Phil Brady, Of Mice and Men (Central New York Playhouse); Jordan Glaski, The Tomkat Project (Rarely Done); Josh Mele, One Man, Two Guvnors (Central New York Playhouse); Ryan Sparkes, Peter and the Starcatcher (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Alan Stillman, The Elephant Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)

Supporting Actress in a Play

Binaifer Dabu, The Elephant Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Lynn Barbato King, Othello (Central New York Playhouse); Tina Lee, Sordid Lives (Rarely Done); Heather Roach, Witness for the Prosecution (Central New York Playhouse); Sabrina Woodward, Harvey (CNY Arts)

Supporting Actor in a Play

Matthew Gordon, Peter and the Starcatcher (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Joshua Kimball, The Tomkat Project (Rarely Done Productions); Simon Moody, The Elephant Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Geno Parlato, Silence of the Clams (Rarely Done); Garrett Robinson, Twelve Angry Men (CNY Arts)

Musical of the Year

American Idiot (Central New York Playhouse); Chicago (Central New York Playhouse); The Last Five Years (Rarely Done); Spring Awakening (Syracuse Summer Theatre); Sunday in the Park with George (St. David’s Celebration of the Arts)

Best Director of a Musical

Dustin M. Czarny, Chicago (Central New York Playhouse); Liam Fitzpatrick, American Idiot (Central New York Playhouse); Garrett Heater, Spring Awakening (Syracuse Summer Theatre); Ronald Hebert, Bye, Bye, Birdie (ManliusMusical/Town of Manlius Recreation Department); Henry Wilson, The Music Man, (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)

Musical Director of the Year

Colin Keating, The Music Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Bridget Moriarty, Spring Awakening (Syracuse Summer Theatre); Abel Searor, American Idiot (Central New York Playhouse); Abel Searor, Chicago (Central New York Playhouse); Abel Searor, Sunday in the Park with George (St. David’s Celebration of the Arts)

Choreographer of the Year

Ellen Ayers, The Music Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Jodi Bova-Mele, Spring Awakening (Syracuse Summer Theatre); Marisa Guzman Colegrove, Bye, Bye, Birdie (ManliusMusical); Sami Hoerner, American Idiot (Central New York Playhouse); Shannon Tompkins, Chicago (Central New York Playhouse)

Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Hedges, Godspell (CNY Arts); Mark Palinkas, The Music Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Rob Searle, Chicago (Central New York Playhouse); Dylan Spencer, Bye, Bye, Birdie (ManliusMusical); Tony Vadala, Spring Awakening (Syracuse Summer Theatre)

Lighting Design of a Musical

Sarah Anson, Chicago (Central New York Playhouse); Dusten Blake, The Last Five Years (Rarely Done); LuAnn Boone-Isherwood, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Rome Community Theater); Liam Fitzpatrick, American Idiot (Central New York Playhouse); Garrett Heater, Spring Awakening (Syracuse Summer Theatre)

Set Design of a Musical

Dustin Czarny, Chicago (Central New York Playhouse); Liam Fitzpatrick and Christopher Lupia, American Idiot (Central New York Playhouse); Garrett Heater, Spring Awakening (Syracuse Summer Theatre); Chad Lewis, Godspell (CNY Arts); Henry Wilson, The Music Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)

Costume Design of a Musical

Sue and Julie Berger, Spring Awakening (Syracuse Summer Theatre); Alicia Cobb, Chicago (Central New York Playhouse); Stephanie Long, American Idiot (Central New York Playhouse); Gail Tucker, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Rome Community Theater); Jodi Wilson, The Music Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)

Leading Actress in a Musical

Alicia Bronzetti, Chicago (Central New York Playhouse); Maya Dwyer, Spring Awakening (Syracuse Summer Theatre); Aubrey Panek, The Last Five Years (Rarely Done); Erin Sills, Sunday in the Park with George (St. David’s Celebration of the Arts); Hannah Weiler, American Idiot (Central New York Playhouse)

Leading Actor in a Musical

Liam Fitzpatrick, Sunday in the Park with George (St. David’s Celebration of the Arts); Mike Gibson, American Idiot (Central New York Playhouse); Benjamin Sills, Chicago (Central New York Playhouse); Paul Thompson, The Last Five Years (Rarely Done); Chip Weber, Spring Awakening (Syracuse Summer Theatre)

Supporting Actress in a Musical

Sunny Hernandez, A Christmas Survival Guide (Rarely Done); Deborah Hooper, The Music Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Michaela Oney, Sunday in the Park with George (St. David’s Celebration of the Arts); Madeline Shuron, Spring Awakening (Syracuse Summer Theatre); Erin Sills, Chicago (Central New York Playhouse)

Supporting Actor in a Musical

Dan Bostick, The Music Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Josh Mele, Chicago (Central New York Playhouse); Robert G. Searle, Sunday in the Park with George (St. David’s Celebration of the Arts); Josh Taylor, American Idiot (Central New York Playhouse); Timothy Willard, Spring Awakening (Syracuse Summer Theatre)

Hall of Fame Award

Fred Houser

Lifetime Achievement Award

Rachel Lampert