SALT Honors Waiting In The Wings

Local theater companies and personalities are nominated for 2017 SALT Awards.

The nominations have been tallied for the 13th annual Syracuse New Times Syracuse Area Live Theater (SALT) Awards, which honor performances and behind-the-scenes work by area professional, regional and community theater companies. The SALT winners will be announced during a ceremony to be held Sunday, Nov. 5, 6:30 p.m., at Syracuse Stage’s Archbold Theater, 820 E. Genesee St.

The show’s presenting sponsor is Empower Federal Credit Union. This year’s co-hosts will be WSYR-Channel 9’s Bridge Street personality Sistina Giordano and state Sen. John DeFrancisco. Cocktails and light fare will be available.

Discounted pre-sale tickets are available for $20 until Saturday, Nov. 4, midnight. Tickets at the door will be $25. Visit cnytix.com/events/salt-awards to purchase tickets and like the SALT Awards on Facebook for regular event updates.

PROFESSIONAL THEATER COMPANIES

Play of the Year

Deathtrap (Syracuse Stage); Disgraced (Syracuse Stage); How I Learned to Drive (Syracuse Stage)

Best Director of a Play

May Adrales, Disgraced (Syracuse Stage); Paul Barnes, Deathtrap (Syracuse Stage); Michael Bloom, Great Expectations (Syracuse Stage); Laura Kepley, How I Learned to Drive (Syracuse Stage)

Leading Actress in a Play

Madeleine Lambert, How I Learned to Drive (Syracuse Stage); Victoria Mack, Disgraced (Syracuse Stage); Marina Shay, Great Expectations (Syracuse Stage)

Leading Actor in a Play

Michael Brusasco, How I Learned to Drive (Syracuse Stage); Andrew Ramcharan Guilarte, Disgraced (Syracuse Stage); James Lloyd Reynolds, Deathtrap (Syracuse Stage); Robbie Simpson, Great Expectations (Syracuse Stage)

Musical of the Year

Ain’t Misbehavin’ (Syracuse Stage); Mary Poppins (Syracuse Stage); Ring of Fire (Syracuse Stage)

Best Director of a Musical

Peter Amster, Mary Poppins (Syracuse Stage); Patdro Harris, Ain’t Misbehavin’ (Syracuse Stage); Randal Myler, Ring of Fire (Syracuse Stage)

Leading Actress in a Musical

Trenna Barnes, Ring of Fire (Syracuse Stage); Emily Brockway, Mary Poppins (Syracuse Stage); Danielle Herbert, Ain’t Misbehavin’ (Syracuse Stage)

Leading Actor in a Musical

Anthony Boggess-Glover, Ain’t Misbehavin’ (Syracuse Stage); Jonathan Burke, Mary Poppins (Syracuse Stage); Benjamin D. Hale, Ring of Fire (Syracuse Stage)

REGIONAL THEATER COMPANIES

Play of the Year

The Bomb-itty of Errors (Redhouse Arts Center); The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) (Redhouse); Nana’s Naughty Knickers (Cortland Repertory Theatre); Six Degrees of Separation (Redhouse); The 39 Steps (Cortland Repertory)

Best Director of a Play

Vincent J. Cardinal, Six Degrees of Separation (Redhouse); Dustin Charles, The 39 Steps (Cortland Repertory); Ben Liebert, The Bomb-itty of Errors (Redhouse); Ben Liebert, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) (Redhouse); Kerby Thompson, Appointment with Death (Cortland Repertory)

Sound Design of a Play

Seth Asa Sengal, Appointment with Death (Cortland Repertory); Seth Asa Sengal, The 39 Steps (Cortland Repertory); Anthony Vadala, The Bomb-itty of Errors (Redhouse); Anthony Vadala, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) (Redhouse); Anthony Vadala, Six Degrees of Separation (Redhouse)

Lighting Design of a Play

Eric Behnke, Appointment with Death (Cortland Repertory); Eric Behnke, Nana’s Naughty Knickers (Cortland Repertory); Eric Behnke, The 39 Steps (Cortland Repertory); Erik Fox, The Bomb-itty of Errors (Redhouse); Marie Yokohama, Six Degrees of Separation (Redhouse)

Set Design of a Play

Shelley Barish, Nana’s Naughty Knickers (Cortland Repertory); Shane Cinal, Six Degrees of Separation (Redhouse); Joe Dotts, The 39 Steps (Cortland Repertory); Benjamin Kramer, The Bomb-itty of Errors (Redhouse); Steve TenEyck, The Foreigner (Hangar Theatre)

Costume Design of a Play

Eugenie Michelle Giasson, The Bomb-itty of Errors (Redhouse); Eugenie Michelle Giasson, Six Degrees of Separation (Redhouse); Jimmy Johansmeyer, The 39 Steps (Cortland Repertory); Ricky Lurie, Nana’s Naughty Knickers (Cortland Repertory); Wendi R. Zea, Appointment with Death (Cortland Repertory)

Leading Actress in a Play

Laura Austin, Six Degrees of Separation (Redhouse); Raquel Chavez, The Bomb-itty of Errors (Redhouse); Raquel Chavez, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) (Redhouse); Leah Gabriel, The 39 Steps (Cortland Repertory); Peggy Lewis, Nana’s Naughty Knickers (Cortland Repertory)

Leading Actor in a Play

Karl Gregory, Hand to God (Kitchen Theatre Company); Richard Lafleur, The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) (Redhouse); Rakeem Lawrence, Six Degrees of Separation (Redhouse); James Taylor Odom, The 39 Steps (Cortland Repertory); Jeff Ronan, The Bomb-itty of Errors (Redhouse)

Supporting Actress in a Play

Elizabeth Bove, Appointment with Death (Cortland Repertory); Magdalyn Donnelly, The Bomb-itty of Errors (Redhouse); Montana Hoover, Hand to God (Kitchen Theatre); Marguerite Mitchell, Six Degrees of Separation (Redhouse); Sebastian Ryder, Nana’s Naughty Knickers (Cortland Repertory)

Supporting Actor in a Play

Maxwel Anderson, Six Degrees of Separation (Redhouse); Tom DeMichele, Nana’s Naughty Knickers (Cortland Repertory); Nathaniel Kent, Appointment with Death (Cortland Repertory); Donovan Stanfield, The Bomb-itty of Errors (Redhouse); Michael Patrick Trimm, Hand to God (Kitchen Theatre)

Musical of the Year

Avenue Q (Redhouse); The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Merry-Go-Round Playhouse); Footloose (Cortland Repertory); Guys and Dolls (Merry-Go-Round); Parade (Merry-Go-Round)

Best Director of a Musical

Stephen Brotebeck, Ghost: The Musical (Merry-Go-Round); Patrick Burns, Beauty and the Beast (Redhouse); Parker Esse, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Merry-Go-Round); Brett Smock, Parade (Merry-Go-Round); Kate Sullivan Gibbens, Avenue Q (Redhouse)

Choreographer of the Year

Stephond Brunson, Avenue Q (Redhouse); Clare Cook, Footloose (Cortland Repertory); Matt Couvillon, La Cage Aux Folles (Cortland Repertory); Parker Esse, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Merry-Go-Round); Richard J. Hinds, Guys and Dolls (Merry-Go-Round)

Sound Design of a Musical

Kevin Heard, Ghost: The Musical (Merry-Go-Round); Bobby Johnston, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Merry-Go-Round); Miles Polaski, Guys and Dolls (Merry-Go-Round); Seth Asa Sengal, La Cage Aux Folles (Cortland Repertory); Anthony Vadala, Avenue Q (Redhouse)

Lighting Design of a Musical

Dan Ozminkowski, Ghost: The Musical (Merry-Go-Round); Dan Ozminkowski, Guys and Dolls (Merry-Go-Round); Jose Santiago, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Merry-Go-Round); Jose Santiago, Parade (Merry-Go-Round); David A. Sexton, La Cage Aux Folles (Cortland Repertory)

Set Design of a Musical

Tim Brown, Avenue Q (Redhouse); Chad Healy, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Merry-Go-Round); Shako Kambara, Guys and Dolls (Merry-Go-Round); Czerton Lim, Ghost: The Musical (Merry-Go-Round); Czerton Lim, Parade (Merry-Go-Round)

Costume Design of a Musical

Tiffany Howard, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Merry-Go-Round); Tiffany Howard, Guys and Dolls (Merry-Go-Round); Tiffany Howard, Parade (Merry-Go-Round); Jimmy Johansmeyer, Footloose (Cortland Repertory); Jimmy Johansmeyer, La Cage Aux Folles (Cortland Repertory)

Leading Actress in a Musical

Briana Maia, Avenue Q (Redhouse); Haley McCormick, Footloose (Cortland Repertory); Caroline Strang, Beauty and the Beast (Redhouse); Kristen Wetherington, Parade (Merry-Go-Round); Sally Wilfert, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Merry-Go-Round)

Leading Actor in a Musical

Ryan Andes, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Merry-Go-Round); Derek Carley, Ghost: The Musical (Merry-Go-Round); Aaron Galligan, Parade (Merry-Go-Round); LaRon Grant, Avenue Q (Redhouse); Temar Underwood, Beauty and the Beast (Redhouse)

Supporting Actress in a Musical

Julie Cardia, Guys and Dolls (Merry-Go-Round); Allyson Kaye Daniel, Ghost: The Musical (Merry-Go-Round); Kathy Burge Egloff, Beauty and the Beast (Redhouse); Lilli Komurek, Secret Garden: Spring Version (Redhouse); Carmen Viviano-Crafts, Avenue Q (Redhouse)

Supporting Actor in a Musical

Carlos Lopez, Guys and Dolls (Merry-Go-Round); Phil Sloves, Footloose (Cortland Repertory); Jamison Stern, Parade (Merry-Go-Round); Jason Timothy, Beauty and the Beast (Redhouse); Anthony Wright, La Cage Aux Folles (Cortland Repertory)

Musical Director of the Year

Corrine Aquiline, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Merry-Go-Round); Corrine Aquiline, Guys and Dolls (Merry-Go-Round); Christopher Blasting, Footloose (Cortland Repertory); Jacob Carll, Avenue Q (Redhouse); Jeff Theiss, Parade (Merry-Go-Round)

COMMUNITY THEATER COMPANIES

Play of the Year

The Elephant Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Of Mice and Men (Central New York Playhouse); Peter and the Starcatcher (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); The Tomkat Project (Rarely Done Productions); Twelve Angry Men (CNY Arts Center)

Best Director of a Play

Jessie Dobrzynski, Twelve Angry Men (CNY Arts); Len Fonte, Melagrana (Central New York Playhouse); Colin Keating, Peter and the Starcatcher (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Kasey Marie Polly, Of Mice and Men (Central New York Playhouse); William Edward White, The Elephant Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)

Sound Design of a Play

Jack Cleland and Robert G. Searle, Melagrana (Central New York Playhouse); Colin Keating, Peter and the Starcatcher (Baldwinsville Theatre  Guild); Dan Rowlands, Night of the Living Dead, (Central New York Playhouse); Kasey Marie Polly, Of Mice and Men (Central New York Playhouse); William Edward White, The Elephant Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)

Lighting Design of a Play

Sarah Anson, The Elephant Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Liam Fitzpatrick, Of Mice and Men (Central New York Playhouse); Shane Patterson, Peter and the Starcatcher (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Dan Randall, Melagrana (Central New York Playhouse); William Edward White, Twelve Angry Men (CNY Arts)

Set Design of a Play

Navroz Dabu, The Elephant Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Navroz Dabu, Melagrana (Central New York Playhouse); John Frank, Rumors (Rome Community Theater); Christopher Lupia, Dan Rowlands, Justin Polly and Kasey Marie Polly, Of Mice and Men (Central New York Playhouse); Chuck Moody and Henry Wilson, Peter and the Starcatcher (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)

Costume Design of a Play

Kate Kisselstein, The Elephant Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Carleena Manzi, Of Mice and Men (Central New York Playhouse); Barbara Toman, One Man, Two Guvnors (Central New York Playhouse); Barbara Toman and Simon Moody, As You Like It (Syracuse Shakespeare Festival); Jodi Wilson, Peter and the Starcatcher (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)

Leading Actress in a Play

Kimberly Grader, It’s a Wonderful Life, (Central New York Playhouse); Gracie Jarvis, A Doll’s House (Open Hand Theater); Clare Lopez, Peter and the Starcatcher (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Lauren Puente, One Man, Two Guvnors (Central New York Playhouse); Carmen Viviano-Crafts, Melagrana (Central New York Playhouse)

Leading Actor in a Play

Phil Brady, Of Mice and Men (Central New York Playhouse); Jordan Glaski, The Tomkat Project (Rarely Done); Josh Mele, One Man, Two Guvnors (Central New York Playhouse); Ryan Sparkes, Peter and the Starcatcher (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Alan Stillman, The Elephant Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)

Supporting Actress in a Play

Binaifer Dabu, The Elephant Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Lynn Barbato King, Othello (Central New York Playhouse); Tina Lee, Sordid Lives (Rarely Done); Heather Roach, Witness for the Prosecution (Central New York Playhouse); Sabrina Woodward, Harvey (CNY Arts)

Supporting Actor in a Play

Matthew Gordon, Peter and the Starcatcher (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Joshua Kimball, The Tomkat Project (Rarely Done Productions); Simon Moody, The Elephant Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Geno Parlato, Silence of the Clams (Rarely Done); Garrett Robinson, Twelve Angry Men (CNY Arts)

Musical of the Year

American Idiot (Central New York Playhouse); Chicago (Central New York Playhouse); The Last Five Years (Rarely Done); Spring Awakening (Syracuse Summer Theatre); Sunday in the Park with George (St. David’s Celebration of the Arts)

Best Director of a Musical

Dustin M. Czarny, Chicago (Central New York Playhouse); Liam Fitzpatrick, American Idiot (Central New York Playhouse); Garrett Heater, Spring Awakening (Syracuse Summer Theatre); Ronald Hebert, Bye, Bye, Birdie (ManliusMusical/Town of Manlius Recreation Department); Henry Wilson, The Music Man, (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)

Musical Director of the Year

Colin Keating, The Music Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Bridget Moriarty, Spring Awakening (Syracuse Summer Theatre); Abel Searor, American Idiot (Central New York Playhouse); Abel Searor, Chicago (Central New York Playhouse); Abel Searor, Sunday in the Park with George (St. David’s Celebration of the Arts)

Choreographer of the Year

Ellen Ayers, The Music Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Jodi Bova-Mele, Spring Awakening (Syracuse Summer Theatre); Marisa Guzman Colegrove, Bye, Bye, Birdie (ManliusMusical); Sami Hoerner, American Idiot (Central New York Playhouse); Shannon Tompkins, Chicago (Central New York Playhouse)

Sound Design of a Musical

Jonathan Hedges, Godspell (CNY Arts); Mark Palinkas, The Music Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Rob Searle, Chicago (Central New York Playhouse); Dylan Spencer, Bye, Bye, Birdie (ManliusMusical); Tony Vadala, Spring Awakening (Syracuse Summer Theatre)

Lighting Design of a Musical

Sarah Anson, Chicago (Central New York Playhouse); Dusten Blake, The Last Five Years (Rarely Done); LuAnn Boone-Isherwood, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Rome Community Theater); Liam Fitzpatrick, American Idiot (Central New York Playhouse); Garrett Heater, Spring Awakening (Syracuse Summer Theatre)

Set Design of a Musical

Dustin Czarny, Chicago (Central New York Playhouse); Liam Fitzpatrick and Christopher Lupia, American Idiot (Central New York Playhouse); Garrett Heater, Spring Awakening (Syracuse Summer Theatre); Chad Lewis, Godspell (CNY Arts); Henry Wilson, The Music Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)

Costume Design of a Musical

Sue and Julie Berger, Spring Awakening (Syracuse Summer Theatre); Alicia Cobb, Chicago (Central New York Playhouse); Stephanie Long, American Idiot (Central New York Playhouse); Gail Tucker, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Rome Community Theater); Jodi Wilson, The Music Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild)

Leading Actress in a Musical

Alicia Bronzetti, Chicago (Central New York Playhouse); Maya Dwyer, Spring Awakening (Syracuse Summer Theatre); Aubrey Panek, The Last Five Years (Rarely Done); Erin Sills, Sunday in the Park with George (St. David’s Celebration of the Arts); Hannah Weiler, American Idiot (Central New York Playhouse)

Leading Actor in a Musical

Liam Fitzpatrick, Sunday in the Park with George (St. David’s Celebration of the Arts); Mike Gibson, American Idiot (Central New York Playhouse); Benjamin Sills, Chicago (Central New York Playhouse); Paul Thompson, The Last Five Years (Rarely Done); Chip Weber, Spring Awakening (Syracuse Summer Theatre)

Supporting Actress in a Musical

Sunny Hernandez, A Christmas Survival Guide (Rarely Done); Deborah Hooper, The Music Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Michaela Oney, Sunday in the Park with George (St. David’s Celebration of the Arts); Madeline Shuron, Spring Awakening (Syracuse Summer Theatre); Erin Sills, Chicago (Central New York Playhouse)

Supporting Actor in a Musical

Dan Bostick, The Music Man (Baldwinsville Theatre Guild); Josh Mele, Chicago (Central New York Playhouse); Robert G. Searle, Sunday in the Park with George (St. David’s Celebration of the Arts); Josh Taylor, American Idiot (Central New York Playhouse); Timothy Willard, Spring Awakening (Syracuse Summer Theatre)

Hall of Fame Award

Fred Houser

Lifetime Achievement Award

Rachel Lampert

