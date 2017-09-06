Salt City Supergroup Ready To Rock

The History of Syracuse Rock’n’Roll series has been responsible for luring Central New York musicians back into the spotlight for reunions of their long-ago bands. For the next edition, which takes place Sunday, Sept. 10, 5 to 8 p.m., at the Holiday Inn, 441 Electronics Parkway, Liverpool, series producer Ron Wray will take a different approach.

This installment is dubbed the “Classic Canteen,” a nod to Syracuse rock fans of a certain age who fondly recall taking in the Sunday-afternoon Teen Canteen shows during the early 1960s at the Three Rivers Inn nightclub in Phoenix. Instead of gathering an act from yesteryear for a long-overdue reunion, Wray has assembled two separate supergroup incarnations of the History of Syracuse Music All-Star Band.

The first batch will feature vocalists Ted Storto and Frank Rhodes, supported by Mike Ferrante, Buke Babikian and Shane Storto. Expect versions of “Mustang Sally,” “Summertime Blues,” “I Want to Do It,” “Time Won’t Let Me” and other songs during this set.

The second group offers vocalists Dave Novak, Don Shoudy and Ed McBarron, powered by ace drummer Dave Hanlon, plus Bill Weiss and Shane Storto, for renditions of “Burning Love,” “Runaway,” “Spooky” and more. Also sitting in will be Wilkesbury Brigade veteran vocalists Mike Campbell and Tommy Forest for several numbers.

Wrapping the early evening showcase will be music from Little Queen, as lead vocalist Sheela Tucker and her outfit delivers covers of hits from Pat Benatar and Heart. Also in the group: bassist Mike Featherstone, keyboardist Kristen Turo, drummer Matt Pollastro and guitarists Paul Islander, Steve Robinson and Kate Kolb.

Admission is $5. For information, call (315) 472-0222.