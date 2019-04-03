News Raising the Woof: 2019 Salt City Cluster dog show hits fairgrounds (photos) By Michael Davis Posted on April 3, 2019 Share Tweet Share Share Email Comments A parade of pooches was on display during the annual Salt City Cluster Spring Dog Show, held March 28 through 30 at the New York State Fair’s Exposition Center. The pups showed off their agility, obedience and more. Advertisement comments Related Items:news, photos, Salt City Cluster Dog Show Share Tweet Share Share Email Recommended for you Let’s Go Mets: 9 things to know ahead of Syracuse Mets season Listening Room venue forced to change name in legal dispute History Test: 1904-era building stands in the way of proposed North Side redevelopment