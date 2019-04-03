News

Raising the Woof: 2019 Salt City Cluster dog show hits fairgrounds (photos)

Michael Davis
By
Posted on

A parade of pooches was on display during the annual Salt City Cluster Spring Dog Show, held March 28 through 30 at the New York State Fair’s Exposition Center. The pups showed off their agility, obedience and more.

