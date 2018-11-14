Winners! Laughs, tears, more highlight 2018 SALT Awards ceremony

Brighter, faster, classier but still as upbeat and raucous as ever. This year’s Syracuse New Times Syracuse Area Live Theater (SALT) Awards roared into the new Austin and Allyn Auditorium of the Redhouse Arts Center on Salina Street. Every seat was filled, and those seats were kind to the tush for more than three hours. Josh Mele, this year’s show producer, had streamlined the presentations and disciplined the loquacious.

The early awards for sound, lighting, sets and costumes went especially quickly. Even if the evening did not end until nearly 10 p.m., it did not feel that long. Laughter and applause were still spirited in the last half-hour.

Syracuse Stage was once again a big winner, with artistic director Bob Hupp taking home a crate full of trophies, many for out-of-town professionals who could not attend, but also a sweet one for himself: Best Director of a Musical for Next to Normal. In a reconfiguration of categories, Syracuse Stage now competes with Ithaca’s Kitchen Theatre Company and Auburn’s Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival and its Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, whose Brett Smock won for Best Choreographer for Mamma Mia!

The other summer companies, Cortland Repertory Theatre and Ithaca’s Hangar Theatre, now compete in the regional category with Syracuse’s Redhouse. Cortland Rep’s Kerby Thompson was the second-busiest man of the evening, especially for the risk musical Newsies, and the Hangar was shut out.

Mele was judicious in selecting the evening’s presenters: Skaneateles’ Bradley Benjamin, now on tour with Pippin, and TeNesha Murphy of WSYR-Channel 9’s morning infotainment show Bridge Street. They graced through some of the more obscure names in community theater. Murphy was so poised that when she was given the wrong page for an intro, she turned it into an asset.

Mele also went with still-admired veterans: costumer Eugene Taddeo introduced the Lifetime Achievement Award to octogenarian Marie Felice, the spark plug behind the fondly remembered Pompeian Players. That prompted the evening’s first standing ovation. Bob Brown, the mellifluous baritone, did the Hall of Fame Award introduction for the late Armond Magnarelli with a heartfelt but light tribute.

A memorial tribute to troupers lost this year featured “Beautiful City” sung by Nic MacLane. The best known of these was singer Lee Dreamer.

Lightening the timing was newly svelte and blonde Jennifer Pearson as a vamping Vanna White-styled award presenter. She made sure there was never a slack moment but did not overstay her welcome.

When he accepted an award for his direction of Our Town, Cortland Rep’s Thompson noted that, given the current world events, he thought it was time to return to a simpler era. Yet director Justin Polly topped that sentiment when he won for his direction of Central New York Playhouse’s Frost/Nixon: “When I looked at the current political situation, I thought it was time to bring back Richard Nixon.”

Exploiting a link to the same production, Tom Minion accepted his award for Best Actor with his fingers in the V-sign and a creditable Nixon mimic — only his full white beard was in preparation for playing Kris Kringle in December’s Central New York Playhouse production of Miracle on 34th Street.