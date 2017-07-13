Lifestyle

Rev Up for Another Weekend with CNY Events

The CNY events rolling into town this weekend include The Nationals, Ameribeat Festival of Arts, The Who in Canandaigua and much more!

Happy mid-July! It’s that time of the year where we get to enjoy classic everything.

The Nationals roll into town and The Yard in Manlius is holding a classic motorcycle swap. We celebrate women’s rights with the weekend-long Convention Days. And there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy an open-air music and arts festival, especially with the Ameribeat Festival of Arts.

This trimmed event listing also features a garden tour, a gem of a weekend-long exhibit, boating, pancakes and The Who!

Whatever you choose to do, have a great weekend!

Festivals

Syracuse Nationals 2016Syracuse Nationals

Friday | 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday | 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. | (800) 753-3978
When: Thursday, July 13 – Sunday, July 16
Cost: $15-$20/adults, $20/gate, $6-$8/ages 6 to 12, free/ages 5 & under

Ameribeat Festival of Arts

Thursday | 4 p.m. – early morning
Friday | 2 p.m. –  early morning
Saturday | noon – early morning
Sunday | noon – early morning

Where: Stage Kampitheater, 274 Kent Road, Sterling | (818) 212-9489
When: Thursday, July 13 – Sunday, July 16
Cost: $40/day, $80/festival pass

Outlaw Music Festival

Feat. Willie Nelson, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow and Margo Price

Where: Lakeview Amphitheatre, 490 Restoration Way | (315) 435-5100
When: Sunday, July 16 | 4 p.m.
Cost: $30-$250

Eclectic Excursions

Gem World 2017

Saturday | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: SRC Arena, Onondaga Community College, 4585 W. Seneca Tpke.
When: Saturday, July 15 – Sunday, July 16
Cost: $7/weekend admission, free/children 11 and under

Master Gardener Garden Tour

Where: See website for all garden locations | (315) 424-9485 x236
When: Saturday, July 15 | 10 a.m.
Cost: $5/one garden or $10/all gardens, free/ages under 16

Paint the City 2

Where: 2110 S. Salina St. | (315) 422-2301
When: Saturday, July 15 | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Cost: Free

 

Fun Raisers

Brooklyn Brewery Beer Pairing

Where: Community Foundation Ballroom, 431 E. Fayette St.| (315) 793-7593
When: Thursday, July 13 | 5-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $45

Walk on the Wild Side

Where: Wild Animal Park Zoo, 7621 Lakeport Road, Chittenango | (315) 475-9474
When: Friday, July 14 | 5:30-8 p.m.
Cost: $25/adults, $20/ages 3 to 12, free/ages 2 and under

 

Anything That Rolls

Where: Onondaga Lake Park, 106 Lake Dr., Liverpool | (315) 604-8064
When: Sunday, July 16 | 11 a.m.
Cost: $10-$15/person

 

 

Music: Local Noisemakers

Lauren Mettler

Where: Hamilton Village Green on Broad St., rain at Colgate Inn, 1 Payne St., Hamilton | (315) 691-3550
When: Thursday, July 13 | 7 p.m.
Cost: Free

Count Blastula

Plus Chris Eves & New Normal

Where: Otro Cinco, 206 S. Warren St.| (315) 422-6876
When: Saturday, July 1 | 10 p.m.
Cost: $10/advance, $12/DOS

Sub Rosa Session

Feat. Mike Powell and Amanda Rogers

Where: SubCat Music Studios, 219 S. West St. | (315) 478-0684
When: Sunday, July 16 | 6 p.m.
Cost: $20

Music: National Acts

Smokey Robinson

Where: Turning Stone Casino, Thruway Exit 33, Verona | (877) 833-SHOW
When: Friday, July 14 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $55, $62, $67, $87

Incubus

Feat. Jimmy Eat World and Atlas Genius

Where: Lakeview Amphitheatre, 490 Restoration Way | (315) 435-5100
When: Saturday, July 15 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $29.50-$115

The Who

Plus The London Souls

Where: Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, 3355 Marvin Sands Dr., Canandiagua | (585) 394-4400
When: Sunday, July 16 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $41, $70.50, $100.50, $140.50

Sports

Syracuse Chiefs

All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833

Promotion: Zooperstars / Dollar Thursdays
Opponent: Pawtucket Red Sox
When: Thursday, July 13 | 6:35 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

 

Promotion: BirdZerk / Donate Life / Fireworks
Opponent: Pawtucket Red Sox
When: Friday, July 14 | 7:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: Star Wars Night / Light Sword Giveaway
Opponent: Pawtucket Red Sox
When: Saturday, July 15 | 7:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: Autism Awareness Day / Family Sunday
Opponent: Pawtucket Red Sox
When: Sunday, July 16 | 1:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

 

Auburn Doubledays

All games are played at Falcon Park, 30 N. Division St., Auburn. | (315) 255-2489

Promotion: Magnet Logo Giveaway
Opponent: Aberdeen IronBirds
When: Thursday, July 13 | 7:05 p.m.
Cost: $6-$9

One-on-One Bocce Tournament

Where: Field across from the Ukrainian National Home, 1317 W. Fayette St.
When: Saturday, July 15 | 10:30 a.m. – ?
Cost: Free

Editor’s Picks

Convention Days

Friday | 9 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Saturday | 9 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Sunday | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

 

Where: Women’s Rights National Historical Park 136 Fall Street, Seneca Falls | (315) 568-0024
When: Friday, July 14  – Sunday, July 16
Cost: Free

Breakfast Canoe Tour

Where: Beaver Lake Nature Center, 8477 Mud Lake Road, Baldwinsville | (315) 638-2519
When: Saturday, July 15 | 7:30 a.m.
Cost: $5/adults, $3/kids, $10/canoe rental

Vintage Motorcycle Show & Swap Meet

Where: The Yard, 604 E. Seneca St., Manlius | (315) 604-8064
When: Sunday, July 16 | 11 a.m.
Cost: $25/entry fee

Weather Forecast

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 75 degrees / 65 degrees
Conditions: T-storms and r-showers.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 79 degrees / 65 degrees
Conditions: More wetness.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 78 degrees / 62 degrees
Conditions: Cloudy.

SUNDAY 

Temperature: 83 degrees / 66 degrees
Conditions: Rain drain.

