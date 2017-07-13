Rev Up for Another Weekend with CNY Events

Happy mid-July! It’s that time of the year where we get to enjoy classic everything.

The Nationals roll into town and The Yard in Manlius is holding a classic motorcycle swap. We celebrate women’s rights with the weekend-long Convention Days. And there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy an open-air music and arts festival, especially with the Ameribeat Festival of Arts.

This trimmed event listing also features a garden tour, a gem of a weekend-long exhibit, boating, pancakes and The Who!

Whatever you choose to do, have a great weekend!

Festivals

Syracuse Nationals



Friday | 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday | 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Where: New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. | (800) 753-3978

When: Thursday, July 13 – Sunday, July 16

Cost: $15-$20/adults, $20/gate, $6-$8/ages 6 to 12, free/ages 5 & under

Ameribeat Festival of Arts

Thursday | 4 p.m. – early morning

Friday | 2 p.m. – early morning

Saturday | noon – early morning

Sunday | noon – early morning

Where: Stage Kampitheater, 274 Kent Road, Sterling | (818) 212-9489

When: Thursday, July 13 – Sunday, July 16

Cost: $40/day, $80/festival pass

Outlaw Music Festival

Feat. Willie Nelson, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow and Margo Price

Where: Lakeview Amphitheatre, 490 Restoration Way | (315) 435-5100

When: Sunday, July 16 | 4 p.m.

Cost: $30-$250

Eclectic Excursions

Gem World 2017

Saturday | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Where: SRC Arena, Onondaga Community College, 4585 W. Seneca Tpke.

When: Saturday, July 15 – Sunday, July 16

Cost: $7/weekend admission, free/children 11 and under

Master Gardener Garden Tour

Where: See website for all garden locations | (315) 424-9485 x236

When: Saturday, July 15 | 10 a.m.

Cost: $5/one garden or $10/all gardens, free/ages under 16

Paint the City 2

Where: 2110 S. Salina St. | (315) 422-2301

When: Saturday, July 15 | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Cost: Free

Fun Raisers

Brooklyn Brewery Beer Pairing

Where: Community Foundation Ballroom, 431 E. Fayette St.| (315) 793-7593

When: Thursday, July 13 | 5-7:30 p.m.

Cost: $45

Walk on the Wild Side

Where: Wild Animal Park Zoo, 7621 Lakeport Road, Chittenango | (315) 475-9474

When: Friday, July 14 | 5:30-8 p.m.

Cost: $25/adults, $20/ages 3 to 12, free/ages 2 and under

Anything That Rolls

Where: Onondaga Lake Park, 106 Lake Dr., Liverpool | (315) 604-8064

When: Sunday, July 16 | 11 a.m.

Cost: $10-$15/person

Music: Local Noisemakers

Lauren Mettler

Where: Hamilton Village Green on Broad St., rain at Colgate Inn, 1 Payne St., Hamilton | (315) 691-3550

When: Thursday, July 13 | 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Count Blastula

Plus Chris Eves & New Normal

Where: Otro Cinco, 206 S. Warren St.| (315) 422-6876

When: Saturday, July 1 | 10 p.m.

Cost: $10/advance, $12/DOS

Sub Rosa Session

Feat. Mike Powell and Amanda Rogers

Where: SubCat Music Studios, 219 S. West St. | (315) 478-0684

When: Sunday, July 16 | 6 p.m.

Cost: $20

Music: National Acts

Smokey Robinson

Where: Turning Stone Casino, Thruway Exit 33, Verona | (877) 833-SHOW

When: Friday, July 14 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $55, $62, $67, $87

Incubus

Feat. Jimmy Eat World and Atlas Genius

Where: Lakeview Amphitheatre, 490 Restoration Way | (315) 435-5100

When: Saturday, July 15 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $29.50-$115

The Who

Plus The London Souls

Where: Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, 3355 Marvin Sands Dr., Canandiagua | (585) 394-4400

When: Sunday, July 16 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $41, $70.50, $100.50, $140.50

Sports

Syracuse Chiefs

All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833

Promotion: Zooperstars / Dollar Thursdays

Opponent: Pawtucket Red Sox

When: Thursday, July 13 | 6:35 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: BirdZerk / Donate Life / Fireworks

Opponent: Pawtucket Red Sox

When: Friday, July 14 | 7:05 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: Star Wars Night / Light Sword Giveaway

Opponent: Pawtucket Red Sox

When: Saturday, July 15 | 7:05 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: Autism Awareness Day / Family Sunday

Opponent: Pawtucket Red Sox

When: Sunday, July 16 | 1:05 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Auburn Doubledays

All games are played at Falcon Park, 30 N. Division St., Auburn. | (315) 255-2489

Promotion: Magnet Logo Giveaway

Opponent: Aberdeen IronBirds

When: Thursday, July 13 | 7:05 p.m.

Cost: $6-$9

One-on-One Bocce Tournament

Where: Field across from the Ukrainian National Home, 1317 W. Fayette St.

When: Saturday, July 15 | 10:30 a.m. – ?

Cost: Free

Editor’s Picks



Convention Days



Friday | 9 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Saturday | 9 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Sunday | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: Women’s Rights National Historical Park 136 Fall Street, Seneca Falls | (315) 568-0024

When: Friday, July 14 – Sunday, July 16

Cost: Free

Breakfast Canoe Tour

Where: Beaver Lake Nature Center, 8477 Mud Lake Road, Baldwinsville | (315) 638-2519

When: Saturday, July 15 | 7:30 a.m.

Cost: $5/adults, $3/kids, $10/canoe rental

Vintage Motorcycle Show & Swap Meet

Where: The Yard, 604 E. Seneca St., Manlius | (315) 604-8064

When: Sunday, July 16 | 11 a.m.

Cost: $25/entry fee

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 75 degrees / 65 degrees

Conditions: T-storms and r-showers.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 79 degrees / 65 degrees

Conditions: More wetness.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 78 degrees / 62 degrees

Conditions: Cloudy.

SUNDAY

Temperature: 83 degrees / 66 degrees

Conditions: Rain drain.

