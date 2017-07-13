Rev Up for Another Weekend with CNY Events

Happy mid-July! It’s that time of the year where we get to enjoy classic everything.
The Nationals roll into town and The Yard in Manlius is holding a classic motorcycle swap. We celebrate women’s rights with the weekend-long Convention Days. And there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy an open-air music and arts festival, especially with the Ameribeat Festival of Arts.
This trimmed event listing also features a garden tour, a gem of a weekend-long exhibit, boating, pancakes and The Who!
Whatever you choose to do, have a great weekend!
Festivals
Syracuse Nationals
Friday | 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Saturday | 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday | 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Where: New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. | (800) 753-3978
When: Thursday, July 13 – Sunday, July 16
Cost: $15-$20/adults, $20/gate, $6-$8/ages 6 to 12, free/ages 5 & under
Thursday | 4 p.m. – early morning
Friday | 2 p.m. – early morning
Saturday | noon – early morning
Sunday | noon – early morning
Where: Stage Kampitheater, 274 Kent Road, Sterling | (818) 212-9489
When: Thursday, July 13 – Sunday, July 16
Cost: $40/day, $80/festival pass
Feat. Willie Nelson, My Morning Jacket, Sheryl Crow and Margo Price
Where: Lakeview Amphitheatre, 490 Restoration Way | (315) 435-5100
When: Sunday, July 16 | 4 p.m.
Cost: $30-$250
Eclectic Excursions
Saturday | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Sunday | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Where: SRC Arena, Onondaga Community College, 4585 W. Seneca Tpke.
When: Saturday, July 15 – Sunday, July 16
Cost: $7/weekend admission, free/children 11 and under
Where: See website for all garden locations | (315) 424-9485 x236
When: Saturday, July 15 | 10 a.m.
Cost: $5/one garden or $10/all gardens, free/ages under 16
Where: 2110 S. Salina St. | (315) 422-2301
When: Saturday, July 15 | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Cost: Free
Fun Raisers
Where: Community Foundation Ballroom, 431 E. Fayette St.| (315) 793-7593
When: Thursday, July 13 | 5-7:30 p.m.
Cost: $45
Where: Wild Animal Park Zoo, 7621 Lakeport Road, Chittenango | (315) 475-9474
When: Friday, July 14 | 5:30-8 p.m.
Cost: $25/adults, $20/ages 3 to 12, free/ages 2 and under
Where: Onondaga Lake Park, 106 Lake Dr., Liverpool | (315) 604-8064
When: Sunday, July 16 | 11 a.m.
Cost: $10-$15/person
Music: Local Noisemakers
Where: Hamilton Village Green on Broad St., rain at Colgate Inn, 1 Payne St., Hamilton | (315) 691-3550
When: Thursday, July 13 | 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Plus Chris Eves & New Normal
Where: Otro Cinco, 206 S. Warren St.| (315) 422-6876
When: Saturday, July 1 | 10 p.m.
Cost: $10/advance, $12/DOS
Feat. Mike Powell and Amanda Rogers
Where: SubCat Music Studios, 219 S. West St. | (315) 478-0684
When: Sunday, July 16 | 6 p.m.
Cost: $20
Music: National Acts
Where: Turning Stone Casino, Thruway Exit 33, Verona | (877) 833-SHOW
When: Friday, July 14 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $55, $62, $67, $87
Feat. Jimmy Eat World and Atlas Genius
Where: Lakeview Amphitheatre, 490 Restoration Way | (315) 435-5100
When: Saturday, July 15 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $29.50-$115
Plus The London Souls
Where: Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center, 3355 Marvin Sands Dr., Canandiagua | (585) 394-4400
When: Sunday, July 16 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $41, $70.50, $100.50, $140.50
Sports
All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833
Promotion: Zooperstars / Dollar Thursdays
Opponent: Pawtucket Red Sox
When: Thursday, July 13 | 6:35 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
Promotion: BirdZerk / Donate Life / Fireworks
Opponent: Pawtucket Red Sox
When: Friday, July 14 | 7:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
Promotion: Star Wars Night / Light Sword Giveaway
Opponent: Pawtucket Red Sox
When: Saturday, July 15 | 7:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
Promotion: Autism Awareness Day / Family Sunday
Opponent: Pawtucket Red Sox
When: Sunday, July 16 | 1:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
All games are played at Falcon Park, 30 N. Division St., Auburn. | (315) 255-2489
Promotion: Magnet Logo Giveaway
Opponent: Aberdeen IronBirds
When: Thursday, July 13 | 7:05 p.m.
Cost: $6-$9
Where: Field across from the Ukrainian National Home, 1317 W. Fayette St.
When: Saturday, July 15 | 10:30 a.m. – ?
Cost: Free
Editor’s Picks
Friday | 9 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Saturday | 9 a.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Sunday | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Where: Women’s Rights National Historical Park 136 Fall Street, Seneca Falls | (315) 568-0024
When: Friday, July 14 – Sunday, July 16
Cost: Free
Where: Beaver Lake Nature Center, 8477 Mud Lake Road, Baldwinsville | (315) 638-2519
When: Saturday, July 15 | 7:30 a.m.
Cost: $5/adults, $3/kids, $10/canoe rental
Vintage Motorcycle Show & Swap Meet
Where: The Yard, 604 E. Seneca St., Manlius | (315) 604-8064
When: Sunday, July 16 | 11 a.m.
Cost: $25/entry fee
Weather Forecast
(Subject to change, of course.)
THURSDAY
Temperature: 75 degrees / 65 degrees
Conditions: T-storms and r-showers.
FRIDAY
Temperature: 79 degrees / 65 degrees
Conditions: More wetness.
SATURDAY
Temperature: 78 degrees / 62 degrees
Conditions: Cloudy.
SUNDAY
Temperature: 83 degrees / 66 degrees
Conditions: Rain drain.
