Food Winter meal deals take Verona's Turning Stone Casino

Looking to save on savory dishes this winter? Restaurant Week has come to the Turning Stone Casino, and with it a medley of savings and meal deals. Taste treats at Turning Stone’s Upstate Tavern. (Michael Davis/Syracuse New Times)

The “Restaurant Week” dining concept really takes hold during the dead of winter, when hungry Central New Yorkers are lured out of their hibernating caves and into eateries for a variety of meal deals. First out of the local gate is the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, which will feature special three-course dining options at six of its venues through Sunday, Feb. 3.

The Upstate Tavern will offer an appetizer choice between an upstate farm harvest salad or roasted tomato bisque; a burger or chicken entree course; and churros and dip or sorbet for dessert. Tin Rooster will have jalapeno poppers or chicken wings; baked potato or ribs rack; and peach cobbler or cupcake. Both venue menus will be $20 per person.

Peach Blossom features chicken dumpling or pork roll; kung pao chicken and shrimp or Thai basil beef; and coconut tapioca pudding or cheesecake. Pino Bianco offers prosciutto di parma or greens and beans; lamb tenderloin or chicken or shrimp riggies; and torta della nonna or chocolate cake. It will be $25 per person at both locations.

At Wildflowers, select either a citrus or cauliflower salad or apple soup; chicken breast or salmon; or sweet potato waffle or crème brulee. And TS Steakhouse features French onion soup or Caesar salad; prime rib, scallops or vegetarian meatloaf; and crème brulee for dessert. Wildflowers and TS Steakhouse weigh in at $35 per person.

Visit TSRestaurantWeek.com for more information. To make reservations, call (800) 771-7711

