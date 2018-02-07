Relocation, Relocation, Relocation For Brewpub And Yoga Studio

Sahm Brewing Co.

The latest addition to downtown Syracuse’s booming beer community isn’t like other brewpubs. “It’s all about the beer,” noted Sahm Brewing Co. owner Ryan Sahm.

Sahm Brewing takes part of the space within the former Clark’s Ale House on 203 S. Salina St. The operation offers a mix of production brewing with a homebrew feel. Sahm stores a 31-gallon batch barrel in the basement; for comparison, Empire Brewing Company has 60 barrels at its Cazenovia farm. Sahm also has three electric kettles and two stainless steel fermenters, along with several more that he fabricated himself.

Despite its smaller size, the brewery has a focus on education. Sahm wants people to come in and ask questions about the beers: what taste they were going for, the history of the type of beer, notable points about each batch. His bartenders also chat about the beers with customers.

“It’s somewhere to come in and learn about what you’re drinking,” Sahm said.

The brewery currently serves six house beers and six guest beers, along with some wine and cider. Sahm hopes to create a “beer bible,” an encyclopedia of sorts to go along with the menu, outlining each drink for customers.

Sahm had previously brewed at the Cosmopolitan Building on West Fayette Street. He had to close his operation after learning the building wasn’t properly zoned for all of his ambitions, most notably a tasting room.

Ironically, Sahm filled out the paperwork to get Sahm Brewing off the ground while sitting at a table at Clark’s, shortly before the venue closed its doors in the summer of 2016. When Sahm finally decided to relocate, the Clark’s spot wasn’t on his mind; he originally envisioned opening his business in Manlius or another suburb. The rental space sign at Clark’s caught his eye, however, and he decided to call.

Now Sahm thinks of himself as a Salina Street pioneer, bringing the same sense of revitalization he has seen throughout the city. Sahm was born in Central New York but was raised in Arizona; after a stint with the Navy, he returned to the Syracuse area five years ago.

Sahm’s history with beer stems from his Navy years, when he would quaff a local brew wherever he was stationed. He has taken beer-related courses through the Cicerone Certification Program, and he plans to continue those studies. “Everything I learned, I want to give back,” he said.

Sahm Brewing Company is open Tuesdays through Fridays, 3 to 10 p.m.; Saturdays, 1 to 10 p.m.; and Sundays, 1 to 8 p.m. For information, call (315) 877-7246.

O Yoga Studio

The old Dietz lantern factory, 225 Wilkinson St. on Syracuse’s West Side, received a facelift last year. What was once a crumbling brick shadow of the manufacturing age has become a luxury, mixed-use building, with more than 90 loft apartments and more than 50,000 square feet of commercial space.

One business taking advantage of the refurbished factory is O Yoga, located on the first floor. Owner Tiffany Cagwin closed her yoga practice in Rockwest Center, 1005 W. Fayette St., to reopen

at Dietz. “It’s like a little neighborhood,” she said about her relocation to the new space.

The front of the studio has glass walls, making it look more connected to the rest of the corridor with residents and business owners. The building also has easier access to parking. With Leavenworth Park across the street and a courtyard on the property, both offer potential locations for outdoor yoga when the weather improves, Cagwin said. And Middle Ages Brewery, just a few blocks away, provides an easy meet-up location for her customers after sessions.

Despite the renovations, portions of the building remain in their original condition, paying homage to the historic Dietz lantern company. Cagwin’s yoga rooms have original fire doors and sections of exposed brick and beam work, along with large windows that had once been outside facing walls. She commissioned special art prints for display behind the window glass.

Cagwin has done yoga for 15 years to help ease the pain of Crohn’s disease, a condition that causes inflammation in the digestive tract. She practiced at home until she relocated to Boston for work and found a studio run by Ame Wren. “I felt like I found a home in a city where I didn’t know anyone” Cagwin said.

She opened O Yoga in 2011, starting out in Armory Square before moving to Rockwest Center. Five years later she added a second location at 4465 E. Genesee St. in DeWitt inside the former Lotus Life space. Between both studios she now has 30 independently contracted yoga instructors and provides up to 50 classes per week. More than 70 yogis can fit in the larger yoga room at the Dietz building, and 40 can fit in the second smaller room.

“I wanted a place where people felt embraced and welcomed,” Cagwin said, no matter their level or previous experience.

Cagwin also organizes yoga retreats, where practitioners can go on mini-vacations themed around wellness and meditation. Her most recent group trip was to Costa Rica in mid-January, and she hopes to offer a sailboat charter retreat.

For class information, visit theoyogastudio.com/schedule.