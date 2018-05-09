Poll: Do you agree with Eric Schneiderman’s resignation?

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced his resignation yesterday after allegations of physical abuse and assault against women surfaced in The New Yorker. The article, by Jane Mayer and Ronan Farrow, has a subhead of “Eric Schneiderman has raised his profile as a voice against sexual misconduct. Now, after suing Harvey Weinstein, he faces a #MeToo reckoning of his own.”

Four women, who were all in a relationship with Schneiderman when the alleged actions took place, said Schneiderman would regularly hit and threaten them. Tanya Selvaratnam, one of the women who agreed to go on record, told the journalists the attorney general threatened to have her followed, her phone wired or would have her killed if she left him, according to the piece.

The article went on to interview others who juxtaposed this alleged personal life with the outward image of Schneiderman: someone who is a champion for women, who said things like “basic safety is not a privilege.”

Hours after the story was published online, Schneiderman announced his resignation as attorney general, effective Tuesday, May 8. He said he partook in “role-playing,” but never did anything nonconsensual.

“In the last several hours, serious allegations, which I strongly contest, have been made against me. While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work at this critical time,” a statement on the attorney general website reads.

We’re asking you: Do you agree with Eric Schneiderman’s immediate resignation? Vote now and share your thoughts.

Here are the results of last week’s poll, which asked if Michelle Wolf’s comedy routine at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner went too far: