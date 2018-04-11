Photos: Syracuse residents get creative with community paint project

Residents flocked to Syracuse Gear Factory on South Geddes Street over the weekend, carrying paints, brushes and old T-shirts to take part in a community art project. From skilled adult artists to young children with just as much paint on themselves as on their canvases, they each made their hopeful visions for the city come to life on plywood boards.

The boards will later adorn abandoned, vacant buildings along Elliot Street on the Near West Side. The “One House” initiative, as it was named by co-organizers Adapt CNY and the Greater Syracuse Land Bank, aims to promote neighborhood revitalization and provide a creative, temporary solution to the otherwise dismal sight of an empty and sometimes dilapidated home. The boards are scheduled to be installed April 21.