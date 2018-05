In addition to some of its more risqué nights, the annual Syracuse Fashion Week culminated in some down-home looks inspired by farm life. Models strutted down the runway at Cazenovia’s Empire Farms Brewery on April 29, decorated in chic denim overalls, whimsical braided up-dos and blooming springtime flowers to embody the spirit of the season. Garden fairies, fruit baskets and even a tiny pig were also featured.