Photos: An inside look at DeWitt’s Terradiol, a medical marijuana growth facility

Terradiol opened for business in 2017, and already boasts more than 10,000 budding marijuana plants. The 90,000 sq. foot facility is located in DeWitt, in the old New Venture Gear building near the corner of New Venture Gear Drive and Fly Road. The company is one of the largest and most advanced medical marijuana facilities in the country. With the increased acceptance of medical marijuana — and in some states legalized recreational use — Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced April 20, 2018, he would be putting forward legislation to decriminalize marijuana-cannabis at the federal level.