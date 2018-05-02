Photos

Photos: An inside look at DeWitt’s Terradiol, a medical marijuana growth facility

Michael Davis
By
Posted on
A Terradiol employee cares for a marijuana plant. The facility has more than 10,000 plants. (Michael Davis/Syracuse New Times)

Terradiol opened for business in 2017, and already boasts more than 10,000 budding marijuana plants. The 90,000 sq. foot facility is located in DeWitt, in the old New Venture Gear building near the corner of New Venture Gear Drive and Fly Road. The company is one of the largest and most advanced medical marijuana facilities in the country. With the increased acceptance of medical marijuana — and in some states legalized recreational use — Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced April 20, 2018, he would be putting forward legislation to decriminalize marijuana-cannabis at the federal level. 

A marijuana plant.

Two men stand off to the right smiling for a photo. Behind them are rows of marijuana plants being grown in a medical facility.

