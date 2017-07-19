Photo Gallery: Vintage Motorcycle Show And Swap Meet

The Yard in Manlius, 604 E. Seneca St., Manlius, played host to a vintage motorcycle show and swap meet Sunday afternoon. The Yard has been open since May 28 and is a multi-use space that is available for private events. It also has a weekly market with vendors, live music, food from Iron Wood and beer from Empire Brewery.

Each week has a different event going on. This week was the Vintage Bike Show, while next week has yoga classes from Method 360 and music from American English. The following week is “Nostalgia at The Yard” with a retro fashion show from The Salt City Belles & Beaus (featuring The Society Gurl) at noon and a Pin Up Pagaent at 3 p.m.. Other entertainment includes viewing classic cars and a performance by Just Joe.