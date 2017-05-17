Photo Gallery & Video: Protest Outside John Katko Town Hall Meeting

Rep. John Katko held a one-hour town hall meeting in Onondaga Community College’s Storer Auditorium, moderated by CNY Central’s Matt Mulcahy, Megan Coleman and Michael Benny. The meeting marked the first official public town hall meeting since Katko took office in 2014. The meeting was subject to criticism by a group of people outside of the event for limiting the amount of people in attendance to 150. To attend, individuals were required to enter a lottery by submitting a photo ID and proof of residence in the 24th Congressional District to CNY Central via email ahead of time.

The peaceful protest was organized by the CNY Solidarity Coalition.

