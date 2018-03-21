Photo Gallery: The 2018 Syracuse St. Patrick’s Day Parade

This year’s annual St. Patrick’s Parade, which actually fell on March 17 for a change, featured
mostly sunny skies and chilly temperatures that helped make matters more bearable than
2017’s dangerously frigid edition. Former Onondaga County Sheriff Kevin Walsh once again
led the parade as St. Patrick, with Congressman John Katko among the dignitaries who marched in the first division. Bands, dancers,
sheriffs, fire departments, dogs and horses also marched the downtown blocks, while greengarbed
onlookers standing on both sides of the South Salina Street sidewalks formed their
own wacky costume parties.