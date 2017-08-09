Photo Gallery: Syracuse Salt Potatoes

The one-night-only game in which the Syracuse Chiefs were renamed the Syracuse Salt Potatoes worked like a charm. The NBT Bank Stadium was almost filled to capacity Aug. 5, as fans lined up early for the new baseball jerseys, while local celebrities such as WSYR-Channel 9 news personnel Jennifer Sanders and Jim Teske lobbed tubers during the ceremonial first-pitch proceedings.

Michael John Heagerty, aka Tots, and his band (top, right) serenaded the crowd on the concourse as mascot Pops boogied to a fervent rap beat. And general manager Jason Smorol (bottom, right) proclaimed the event as “Butterrific!” The final score: The Salt Potatoes smashed the visiting Rochester Red Wings, 9-4.