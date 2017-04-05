Photo Gallery: Salt City Cluster Spring Dog Show

The Salt City Cluster Spring Dog Show was held Thursday, March 30, to Sunday, April 2, at the Tractor Supply Company Exhibit Center (Dairy Cattle Building) at the New York State Fairgrounds. The show was put together by Jim Rau Dog Shows, while four different local kennel organizations supplied sponsorships for all four days of the event. The participating kennels included the Finger Lakes Kennel Club, the Central New York Kennel Club, the Onondaga Kennel Association and the North Country Kennel Club.

View photos of the event below: