Photo Gallery: red alert

There’s a new Syracuse name and location to learn: City Center, in the 400 block of South Salina Street.

That’s what we have been calling just the Redhouse at City Center: 40,000 square feet in a multimillion-dollar design by Schopfer Architects LLP, with two theaters, one up to 350 seats and the other with 125 seats, plus a studio/rehearsal room that seats up to 65. All around is lots of razzle-dazzle space, including a catering kitchen, suitable for upmarket parties and wedding receptions. And there is enough parking to accommodate every visitor.

Photos courtesy of staff photographer Micael Davis: