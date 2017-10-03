Photo Gallery: Puttin’ On The Dogs With Wayne Mahar

Cool and temperate weather greeted the various Fidos and tabbies that participated during the annual Canine Carnival, held Sept. 30 at Jamesville Beach Park — and that’s just the way CNY Central meteorologist wanted it. As the founder of what has become the largest animal rescue event in the Northeast, Mahar noted that the previous carnivals held during the dog days of summer caused the potential pets to become a little overheated. So the 2017 edition took place just as last days of summer wound down, narrowly avoiding the unseasonable heat wave that gripped Central New York. Proceeds from the carnival benefited the Priscilla Mahar Animal Welfare Foundation.