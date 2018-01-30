Photo Gallery: Oswego Music Hall

The Music Hall is a venue uncommon to songwriters and musicians. While the music presented is primarily acoustic, there are occasional departures into other formats. We seek to offer a venue for the unheard voice, new ideas, to those who use song to reach out from and to the edges of our culture. The Oswego Music Hall is located at the McCrobie Building in Oswego, NY.Performances occur September to June, every other Saturday night. Open Mic Nights on Friday night. http://oswegomusichall.org/ (315) 342-1733

All photos by Michael Davis: