Photo Gallery: Lockwood Lavender Farm

The Lockwood Lavender Farm, 1682 West Lake Road in Skaneateles, is home to 120 acres of soybeans, corn, alfalfa, wheats, rye, and of course, lavender. This years marks the 10th annual Finger Lakes Lavender Festival, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 8, and Sunday, July 9, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Read Tammy DiDomenico’s cover story about the farm’s beginnings and its lavender festival here.