Photo Gallery: Inside The Vine

Just five months since its debut at del Lago Resort and Casino in Waterloo, The Vine still possesses that “new-car smell” to accompany its recent vintage. The concert venue boasts seating for more than 1,600 amid the triple-level configuration, with bars on two floors and a VIP area on the third floor.

And the resort is steadily adding concert dates, including Jerrod Niemann (Friday, July 7), The Temptations (July 15), Shinedown (July 21), Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo (July 28), Gretchen Wilson (Aug. 5), Buddy Guy (Aug. 11), The Commodores (Aug. 12), Martina McBride (Aug. 19) and Neil Sedaka (Nov. 10). For information, call (315) 946-1777 or visit dellagoresort.com.