Photo Gallery: Fair Fun

Governor’s Day at the New York State Fair on Aug. 23 meant that Gov. Andrew Cuomo (accompanied by Onondaga County Executive Joanie Mahoney) would be one of the first midway riders on the Broadway Skyliner, the new chair-lift ride installed by Wade Shows that runs 1.400 feet in length and 34 feet high. The guv also made a pit stop at the Gianelli-Dinosaur Bar-B-Que tent at Chevy Court to nosh on sausage sandwiches alongside Assemblyman Al Stirpe and Common Council President Van Robinson. The fair’s opening day also provided various visual stimuli, from colorful flowers at the Horticulture Building to giraffes craning to consume some tasty carrots.