Photo Gallery: Disco Inferno In Hanover Square

Dance fever hit downtown Aug. 17 when the Silent Disco took over Hanover Square. The goal of the free event, sponsored by the Syracuse chapter of the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women campaign, was to raise awareness about heart disease and to get people in shape. Headphone-wearing hoofers took to the pavement while listening to dance-floor fillers such as “Billie Jean” and “Uptown Funk,” as they sang along with the lyrics filling their noggins.