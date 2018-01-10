Photo Gallery: Chilly Temps Force Walsh Wingding Indoors

Last week’s frigid weather led to the relocation of Mayor Ben Walsh’s inauguration ceremony from the outdoor steps of downtown’s City Hall to the warmer confines of the Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St. More than 1,000 visitors took in the Jan. 6 swearing-in of the independent candidate, who posed for photos with his family (below). His father, former Congressman Jim Walsh (top right), beamed with pride as the family’s political bloodline (Ben Walsh’s grandfather, William, was also a Syracuse mayor) continues into the 21st century.