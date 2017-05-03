Photo Gallery: Blessing Of The Bikes 2017

Every year, the Onondaga County chapter of American Bikers Aimed Toward Education, or ABATE, holds an event to properly bless the motorcycles of Central New York to open the riding season. The Blessing of the Bikes was held outside of St. Daniel Church on Court Street in the early afternoon. The blessing was done by Monsignor Eugene Yennock of St. Daniel. ABATE’s collective message to motorists is safety, which was stressed at the gathering.