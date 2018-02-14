Photo Gallery: Hair Blowout (2017)

Downtown Syracuse’s Landmark Theatre, 362 S. Salina St., is usually the classiest venue in the area to catch live concerts and stage performances. Yet once each year the vaudeville-era showplace is the home for the Blowout Fantasy Hairshow, one of the most over-the-top runway shows to hit Central New York.

The seventh annual Blowout event, this year titled “Superheroes & Villains,” takes place Sunday, Feb. 18, 3 to 6 p.m. The nonprofit ACR Health is behind the annual runway competition among professional hair salons and stylists to see who can create the most extravagant look based on a certain theme.

Categories include overall look, best makeup and best presentation, with first-place and runners-up finalists. The Blowout winner receives a trophy, a $500 cash prize and will be featured in an upcoming issue of Syracuse Woman Magazine.

Photo gallery courtesy of staff photographer Michael Davis.