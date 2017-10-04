Photo Gallery: 2017 Best of Syracuse Winners

The best of the best, as voted by the readers of the Syracuse New Times. View the entire list, complete with contact information, here.
-
-
Best Winery:
Three Brothers Wineries and Estates – Connor Murphy.
-
-
Best Middle Eastern Restaurant: King David’s Restaurant – Nader Hatem.
-
-
Best Pizza, Best Food Truck/Food Stand: Toss N Fire Wood Fired Pizza – Jenna Scott, Matt Leo, Nick, Kyle Sgarlat, Charles Cerminaro.
-
-
Best Park, Best Place to Bike, Best CNY Playground, Best Dog Park: Onondaga Lake Park – Debbie Dennis, Charlie Bisnett.
-
-
Best Trivia: Syracuse Trivia Company at Coleman’s Irish Pub – Dale Cocca.
-
-
Best Wings: OIP – Rosario Amato, Joe Crabbe.
-
-
Taste of Syracuse – Britney Christie, Carrie Wojtaszek, Lisa Denard.
-
-
Best Adult Club: Club Paradise Found – Zoey, Lexy, DJ Crow, Mia.
-
-
Best Dance Program: Ballet and Dance of Upstate NY – Katie Lynch, Kathleen Rathbun.
-
-
Best Wedding DJ: Black Tie Entertainment – DJ Bill.
-
-
Best Bartender: Funk N Waffles – Ryan Vendetti.
-
-
Best Hotel: Marriott Syracuse Downtown – Paul McNeill.
-
-
Best Wedding Venue: Marriott Syracuse Downtown – W. Scott Becque.
-
-
Best Wedding Venue: Marriott Syracuse Downtown – Paul McNeill, W. Scott Becque.
-
-
Best Library: Onondaga Free Library – Susan Morgan.
-
-
Best Veterinarian: Liverpool Village Animal Hospital – Douglas Wojcik.
-
-
Best Barbershop: Nick’s Barber Shop – Dave Gittino, Will Dyer, Dan Carrino, Brent Ostrander.
-
-
Best Movie Theater, Best Date Night Location: Movie Tavern – Kevin Landrum, Crystal Schaan, Ryan Sparkman.
-
-
Best Museum: Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science and Technology – Dan Ryan, Andrew Heagle, Lauren Kochian, Cindy Waibel.
-
-
Best Preschool Program: Learn As You Grow Early Education Centers – Clockwise from left, Colleen Kavanaugh, Kevin LaGrow, Kathy LaGrow, Josh LaGrow Mike Yudikaitis (floor).
-
-
Best Local Food: Gianelli Sausage – Dave Farina, Tenille Reed.
-
-
Best New Restaurant: Finally Ours – Jenna Cochrane, David Laffin, Lisa Laffin, Ryan Cochrane.
-
-
Best Car Wash: Delta Sonic – Josh Lawless, Josh Ross.
-
-
Best Bakery: Harrison Bakery – Melinda Barios, Michael Rothfeld.
-
-
Best Cupcakes, Best Sushi, Best Birthday Cake: Wegmans – Evelyn Carter.
-
-
Best Veggie/Vegan: CoreLife Eatery – Theresa Aregano, Meggan Camp.
-
-
Best Indian Restaurant: Dosa Grill – Bubita and Roj Kumar.
-
-
Best Barbecue, Best Local Caterer: Dinosaur Bar-B-Que – David Desjardin, Kevin Speziale.
-
-
Best Chiropractor: Sportelli Chiropractic Center – Vincent Sportelli.
-
-
Best Live Theater: Syracuse Stage – Jill Anderson.
-
-
Best LGBT Bar: Rain Lounge – Christian Rivera, Cheryl Pollastra.
-
-
Best Health Club: YMCA – Susan Montminy, Kelly Notman.
-
-
Best Male Vocalist: Just Joe (Joe Altier) with Abriana.
-
-
Best Breakfast Spot: Stella’s Diner – Mary Martin.
-
-
Best Car Dealership: Driver’s Village – Ken Elander.
-
-
Best Pet Daycare/Boarding: Carm’s Dog House – Jessica Pulver, Angela Cesta, Carm Cesta, Mike Cesta.
-
-
Best Music Festival: Syracuse M&T Jazz Fest – Frank Malfitano.
-
-
Best Ethnic Festival: Irish Festival – John Hogan, Laura Lesmerises, Kevin Maloney, Ann Gallagher, Marty Cahill, Sean Johnston, Tim Murphy, Tom Burke.
-
-
Best Doughnuts: Just Donuts – Charlene Banuski, Marty Nerber, Britta Nerber, Jennifer Alberici.
-
-
Best Health Store: Natur-Tyme – Wendy Meyerson, Andy Fox.
-
-
Best Asian/Hibachi Restaurant: Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse – B. Hodgson, Jolene Gauthier, Jimmy Tsang.
-
-
Best Yoga: Syracuse Yoga – Steve Dianetti, Katherine Sargent, Patrick DiBello, Paige Braddock.
-
-
Best Spa, Best Massage: Mirbeau Inn and Spa – Jennifer Derbyshire, Phillip Kolodzie.
-
-
Best Karaoke: Singers Karaoke Club – DJ Skooch, Jeramy Scharmach, DJ Logic, Holly Berlin.
-
-
Best Hair Salon: Innovations Beauty Spa Boutique.
-
-
Best Dentist: Fallon and Fallon – Front row AnneMarie Fallon, Dr. Michael Fallon. Back row, Carol Hooper, Abigail Fallon, Margie Venzel, Nicole Summers, Cheryl Graves, Rorie Clifford.
-
-
Best Bowling Alley: Flamingo Bowl – Clockwise from left, Jack and Mary Jo Hamlin, Teagan, Trish, Taylor and Tyler Cinter.
-
-
Best Outdoor Trails: Green Lakes State Park – Patri Welch, Laura Smelski, Bryan Radder.
-
-
Best Place to Ski: Labrador Mountain – Jon Galeotti, Kelley Rake, Beth Wilson, Erik Wilson.
-
-
Best Band, Best Cover Band: Under the Gun – Mark Regan, Lee Anderson, Dave King.
-
-
Best Brew, Best Sunday Brunch: Empire Brewing Company – Front row, Dave Katleski, Tim Butler, Breanne Barzee, Nat Teneyck. Back row, Jing Zhang, Jessica Valentin, Ashley Liner, Emily Whalen, John Phillips, Tim Dellas.
-
-
Best Go-Karts: RPM Racing, Destiny USA – Tim Farrante, Scott Aldrin.
-
-
Best Library: Onondaga Free Library – Al Oliveras, Kathy DeSantis.
-
-
Best Frozen Treats: Gannon’s Isle Ice Cream – Mary Beth and Eileen Gannon.
-
-
Best Club DJ: DJ Skeet, Brian Prietti.
-
-
Best Piercing/Tattoo Shop: Tymeless Tattoo – Front row, Jamie Santos, James Coldiron, Kyle Proia. Back row, Jim Sidelinger, Shane Trivett, Todd Yoder.
-
-
Best Coffee: Café Kubal Coffee – Matt Godard.
-
-
Best of Syracuse check: Mike Lombardo (winner), Jason Klug, director of entertainment at del Lago Resort and Casino.
-
-
Best Radio Personality: Amy Robbins, Ted Long.
-
-
Best Radio Station: WNTQ-FM 93.1 (93Q) – Tom Mitchell, Rick Roberts, Jack Ryan, Amy Robbins, Ted Long.
-
-
Best Animal/Pet Rescue, Best Not-for-Profit: Helping Hounds Dog Rescue – Erin Zacholl.
-
-
Best After-School Program: YMCA – Stephanie DiBiase.
-
-
Best Beer Selection: World of Beer – Austin Valentino, Cody VanAuken.
-
-
Best Organized Walk/Run: Paige’s Butterfly Run – Tony Martin, Pat Resseguie, Mary Kate Intaglietta, Ellen Yeomans, Dave Resseguie.
-
-
Best Female Vocalist: Ashley Cox.
-
-
Best TV Personality, Best Weather Person. CNY Central – Wayne Mahar.