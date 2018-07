The Hill Cumorah Pageant, a summertime tradition in Palmyra since 1937, continues with free evening shows starting at dusk on Wednesday, July 18, through Saturday, July 21. Volunteer cast members (shown in these pictures) arrived a week prior to opening night for days of intensive rehearsals. There is seating for more than 5,000 for the event, sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ for Latter-Day Saints. For more information, visit hillcumorah.org.