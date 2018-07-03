A look at Oswego County’s organic-certified Grindstone Farm (photos)

This year, Grindstone Farm out in Pulaski will celebrate its 30th anniversary of being certified by the Northeast Organic Farming Association of New York. The farm grows all organic produce, without the use of harmful pesticides or synthetic fertilizers, owner Richard de Gaff told the Syracuse New Times. De Gaff and Grindstone Farm are one of a small handful of organic farmers in the state.

De Gaff said it was always his goal to grow food that way nutritious and tasty, while minimizing the negative impact on the soil and watershed. About 120 different fruits and vegetable sprawl across 30 acres of land, alongside internship and mentorship programs for other would-be organic farmers. Grindstone also allows customers to purchase their products online and have them delivered to their home.