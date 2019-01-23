News Orange on a Roll: SU men’s basketball defeats Pittsburgh (photos) By

Following the Jan. 14 overtime thriller against Duke, the Syracuse University men’s basketball squad kept their momentum going with its Jan. 19 victory over Pittsburgh, 74-63. Despite frosty temperatures, the Orange faithful numbered more than 24,000 to cheer the team on during the afternoon contest at the Carrier Dome. And while basketball coach Jim Boeheim displayed a grimace or two during the early stretch, SU football coach Dino Babers was all smiles at halftime. As his gridiron team proudly showcased their Camping World Bowl trophy, Babers began a barnstormer call-and-response about what it means to win in the Loud House that had the Dome fans cheering for more.

