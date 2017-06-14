Onondaga County Highlights

GREAT OUTDOORS

Baltimore Woods Nature Center. 4007 Bishop Hill Road, Marcellus. (315) 673-1350; baltimorewoods.org. Enjoy year-round educational programming, hiking and walking, and reservations for private parties. Dawn to dusk. Free admission, memberships available.

Beaver Lake Nature Center. 8477 E. Mud Lake Road, Baldwinsville. (315) 638-2519; onondagacountyparks.com. A great spot for birthday parties, canoeing, kayaking, walking or hiking, picnicking, nature and wellness programs such as t’ai chi chih and yoga. Summer hours begin at 7 a.m., closes at dusk. $5/car, $20/bus, free/active military and veterans.

Camillus Erie Canal Park and Nine Mile Aqueduct. 5750 Devoe Road, Camillus. (315) 488-3409; eriecanalcamillus.com. Part of a 13-mile trail to walk, run, bike and walk your dog. Dawn to dusk. Free. Sims Store boat tours: Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m. $10.50/family, $3/adult, $1.50/ages 5 to 12, free/ages under 5.

Carpenter’s Brook Fish Hatchery. 1672 Route 321, Elbridge. (315) 689-9367; onondagacountyparks.com. A place for plenty of fishing events, and an opportunity to learn with available group tours. There are picnic areas, playgrounds and athletic fields in this dog-friendly park. Open year-round, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clark Reservation State Park. 6105 E. Seneca Turnpike, Jamesville. (315) 492-1590; nysparks.com. Visitors have access to walking and hiking trails, fishing spots, picnic and playground areas and shelters. Dogs allowed. Year-round hours begin at 7 a.m., closes at dusk. $5/passenger vehicle, $35/non-commercial bus, $75/commercial bus or seasonal bus permit, $65/year Empire Passport for most state parks.

Cicero Swamp Wildlife Management Area. Entrances off Island Road, Route 31 and Route 298. (607) 753-3095; dec.ny.gov. The state park is very friendly to those looking to hunt, fish or sightsee. Dawn to dusk. Free.

Green Lakes State Park. 7900 Green Lakes Road, Fayetteville. (315) 637-6111, nysparks.com. Many opportunities to go hiking, camping, go for a swim, get in a round of golf and more. Dogs allowed. Open year-round, dawn to dusk. $8/car, $35/non-commercial bus, $75/commercial bus or seasonal bus permit, $65/year Empire Passport for most state parks. Amenities for rental: shelters, buildings, camp sites or cabins, rowboats and more.

Hamlin Marsh Wildlife Management Area. Entrances off Bear Road, Davis Road South and Wetzel Road. (607) 753-3095; dec.ny.gov. Another place to hunt, fish or sightsee. Dawn to dusk. Free.

Highland Forest. 1254 Highland Park Road, Fabius. (315) 683-5550; onondagacountyparks.com. From picnicking to hiking and mountain biking to horseback riding, there is much to do in this dog-friendly park. Summer hours, dawn to dusk. $3/admission, $20/annual pass.

James Pass Arboretum. Entrances on Salisbury Road, South Avery Avenue and Tompkins Street. The 12-acre park is not only an opportunity to learn about various plants and trees, it’s a recreational spot to walk four-legged friends. Free. Open year-round, dawn to dusk.

Jamesville Beach Park. 4110 W. Shore Manor Road, Jamesville. (315) 435-5252, onondagacountyparks.com. Perfect spot to go for a swim, kayaking or row/paddle boating, and to picnic with friends and family. Plenty of space for recreational activities, including volleyball, disc golf, hiking and more. Dogs allowed. Summer hours begin at 9 a.m., closes at 8:30 p.m. $35/bus, $7/car, $2/seniors on weekdays; $50/county resident season pass, $75/non-resident pass, $21/senior pass.

Long Branch Park. 371 Long Branch Road. (315) 453-6712; onondagacountyparks.com. Adjacent to Onondaga Lake Park, the small section is primarily used for reserved picnic areas. Summer hours begin at 6 a.m., closes 30 minutes after dusk.

Old Erie Canal State Historic Park. Entrances off Butternut Creek Drive, Lyndon Road and by Limestone Plaza in Fayetteville. (315) 637-6111; nysparks.com. A 36-mile scenic path that stretches to Rome. A great spot to bike, ride horses, hike or walk and picnic. Dogs welcome. Open year-round, dawn to dusk. Free.

Oneida Shores Park. 9400 Bartell Road, Brewerton. (315) 676-7366; onondagacountyparks.com. The beach and campsite offers fishing, boating, canoeing and kayaking, camping, athletic fields and fun for the whole family and four-legged friends. Summer hours begin at 6 a.m., closes at 8:30 p.m. $35/bus, $7/vehicle, $2/senior (vehicle), Free/veteran, active military; $50/county resident season pass, $75/non-resident pass, $21/senior pass.

Onondaga Lake Park. 106 Lake Drive, Liverpool. (315) 453-6712; onondagacountyparks.com. Boating, biking, bocce and more activities for the family, with plenty of space to run, bike, launch your boat, canoe or kayak and fields for organized sports. Wegmans Playground is part of the facility. Dogs are welcome. Summer hours begin at 6 a.m., closes 30 minutes after dusk. Free.

Onondaga Park. Entrances on Crossett Street and Summit Avenue. syracuse.ny.us/parks. The historic park with picturesque Hiawatha Lake at its center. Walking trails, playgrounds and a swimming pool available. Dogs allowed. Open year-round, dawn to dusk. Free.

Otisco Lake Park. 2525 Otisco Valley Road, Marietta. (315) 689-9367; onondagacountyparks.com. A quaint carry-in, carry-out spot for a picnic and to fish. Dogs allowed. Dawn to dusk. Free.

Pratt’s Falls. 7671 Pratt’s Falls Road, Manlius. (315) 435-5252; onondagacountyparks.com. Enjoy more of scenic Central New York with waterfalls, walking and hiking trails, picnicking. Dogs allowed. Dawn to dusk. $2/vehicle.

Rosamond Gifford Zoo. 1 Conservation Place. (315) 435-8511; rosamondgiffordzoo.org. Lions, tigers, bears and more! Whether it’s an afternoon out and about, a birthday party or a group tour, the zoo offers plenty of opportunities to get up close with favorite creatures. Open year-round, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thornden Park. Entrances off Beech Street, Bristol Place, Clarendon Street, Greenwood Place, Madison Street, Ostrom Avenue. thorndenpark.org. The 76-acre park is home to a variety of activities not limited to swimming and athletics, gardens, playgrounds, outdoor theater and more. Open year-round, dawn to dusk. Free.

Three Rivers Wildlife Management Area. Access off Phillips Street, Sixty Road. (607) 753-3095; dec.ny.gov. Aside from hunting, fishing or sightseeing, visitors may also bike, hike, paddle and boat. Dawn to dusk. Free.

Wegmans Good Dog Park. 49 Cold Springs Road, Liverpool. (315) 453-6712; onondagacountyparks.com. Leashed animals are allowed to come, hang out and play. Children are forbidden to play with equipment and those under 10 are asked not to enter the park for safety reasons. Dawn to dusk. Free.

KNOWLEDGE IS POWER

Barnes Hiscock Mansion. 930 James St. (315) 422-2445; grbarnes.org. Built in 1853, the mansion is one of the two remaining structures that were part of the Underground Railroad. Saturday tours from 9 a.m. to noon; weekday and Sunday tours by request. The mansion is also a popular spot for private parties and events. Tours are free, donations appreciated.

Erie Canal Museum. 318 Erie Blvd. E. (315) 471-0593; eriecanalmuseum.org. Syracuse was once a pivotal city stop along the Erie Canal. The museum is housed in the only standing weighlock building in the country. Mondays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free, $5 suggested donation.

Everson Museum of Art. 401 Harrison St. (315) 474-6064; everson.org. Aside from its distinctive permanent and traveling exhibits, the art museum has a massive ceramics collection. Tours, talks, private and public events information can be found online. Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m.; Thursdays, noon to 8 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $8/adults, $6/seniors and students, Free/ages 12 and under, military.

Martisco Station Museum. 5085 Martisco Road, Marcellus. cnynrhs.org/martisco.html. The historic 1870 railway station, which connected Marcellus and Otisco and part of the line that connected Syracuse to Rochester, has been restored into a museum and bookstore. It’s one of the three locations in the Central New York chapter, in addition to the Central Square Museum and the State Fair Museum, which is only open during the New York State Fair. Sundays, 1 to 5 p.m. Free.

Mid-Lakes Navigation. Departs at Clift Park, 22 Jordan St., Skaneateles. (315) 685-8500, (800) 545-4318; midlakesnav.com. Explore the waters of Skaneateles Lake or the Erie Canal with mealtime, mail time, and scenic trips ranging from 60 minutes to daylong cruises. Packages and trips begin at $20/adult, $17/child. Call ahead for pricing and reservations.

Museum of Science and Technology. 500 S. Franklin St. (315) 425-9068; most.org. Syracuse’s premiere hands-on science museum features learning experience, events and shows for all ages. Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; open daily starting June 26. $12/adults, $10/children, $10/adult IMAX, $8/child IMAX, $2/planetarium admission.

Onondaga Historical Association. 321 Montgomery St. (315) 428-1864; cnyhistory.com. If you are looking for a little or a lot about local history, this is one of the places to explore. They offer in-house and outside tours and events. Free admission, donations are appreciated. Wednesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Salt Museum. 106 Lake Drive, Liverpool. (315) 453-6715, onondagacountyparks.com. Learn about how salt put Syracuse on the map. Open seasonally, Saturdays and Sundays, 1 to 6 p.m.

Shacksboro Schoolhouse Museum. 46 Canton St. at McHarrie Park, Baldwinsville. (315) 638-2452, shacksboromuseum.com. Restored 1879 one-room schoolhouse gives insight into local history. Wednesdays through Sundays, noon to 4 p.m. Free.

Skä•noñh-Great Law of Peace Center. 6680 Onondaga Lake Parkway, Liverpool. (315) 453-6767; skanonhcenter.org. The heritage center focuses on Onondaga County from the perspective of the Onondaga Nation. Wednesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $5/adults, $4/seniors, college students, children ages 10 to 17, free/children 10 and under.

Stickley Museum. 300 Orchard St., Fayetteville. (315) 637-2278; stickleymuseum.com. One of the most iconic furniture businesses in U.S. history. Not only are they still in business, they give free tours of the museum and factory upon request. The museum, housed on the second floor of the former Stickley factory and current Fayetteville Free Library, is open Tuesdays, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. by appointment.

SPORTS

Black Mamba Skate Park. Shoppingtown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd E. (315) 422-9500; blackmambaskatepark.com. Indoor venue is open Mondays through Fridays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Skateboarding: $12/two hours, $25/day. Rollerskates: $11/two hours, $12/day.

Onondaga Lake Skate Park. 106 Lake Drive, Liverpool. (315) 453-6712; onondagacountyparks.com. The outdoor skate park welcomes skateboards, inline skates, BMX bikes, RipSticks and scooters. April to September, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; September and October, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. $3/session, $35/30-day pass, $125/annual pass. Waiver must be filled out.

Assault City Roller Derby. Bouts held at SRC Arena and Events Center, Onondaga Community College, 4585 W. Seneca Turnpike. assaultcityrd.com. Fast-paced flat track action races into its 10th season. $7-$10/adults, free/ages 12 and under.

Central New York Roller Derby. Bouts held at John F. Kennedy Arena, 500 W. Embargo St., Rome. cnyrollerderby.com. $8-$10/adults, free/ages 12 and under.

Auburn Doubledays. Falcon Park, 30 N. Division St., Auburn. (315) 255-2489; milb.com. Washington Nationals’ minor league team steps up to the plate for another short season with promotions, specials and fun for the family. $6-$9.

Syracuse Chiefs. NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Drive. (315) 474-7833; milb.com. The Nationals’ minor league team is a home run for a family and friends outing every game. Each home game has a particular theme, plus weekly fireworks and Dollar Thursdays. $8-$14/adults, free-$12/military and veterans, $6-$12/seniors and children.

POOLS

Burnet Park. Burnet Park Drive, with access from South Avery, Coleridge and Grand avenues. Mondays through Saturdays, 12:30 to 7 p.m.; Sundays, 1 to 7 p.m. Kirk Park. 400 W. Borden Ave. Daily, 1 to 7 p.m.

Lincoln Park. 140 Robinson St., with access from Hawley Avenue, Mather and Sherwood streets. Daily, noon to 6 p.m.

McKinley Park. 300 block of West Pleasant Avenue, with access from Midland and West Calthrop avenues and West Newell Street. Daily, 1 to 7 p.m.

Onondaga Park Pool. 531 Roberts Ave., with access from Crossett Street, Onondaga Park Drive and Summit Avenue. Daily, 1 to 7 p.m.

Schiller Park. 1100 Rugby Road, with access from Farmer and Oak streets and Whitwell Drive. Daily, 1 to 7 p.m.

Thornden Park. Access from Madison Street, Ostrom Avenue and South Beech Street. Mondays through Saturdays, noon to 7 p.m.; Sundays, 1 to 7 p.m.

Valley Pool. At Meachem Field, access from South Salina Street and Amidon Drive. Open swim on Mondays, 6 to 8 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Fridays, 3 to 4 p.m., 6 to 8 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, noon to 4:30 p.m.

Wilson Park. 1117 S. McBride St., with access from Taylor Street. Daily, noon to 6 p.m.

YMCA Locations

Arts and Downtown Writing Center. 340 Montgomery St. (315) 474-6851.

Day Camp Iroquois. 4795 Sweet Road, Manlius. (315) 637-6436.

Downtown Syracuse. 340 Montgomery St. (315) 474-6851.

East Area Family. 200 Towne Drive, Fayetteville. (315) 637-2025.

Manlius, 140 W. Seneca St., Manlius, (315) 692-4777.

North Area Family. 4775 Wetzel Road, Liverpool. 451-2562. Mondays through Fridays, 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturdays, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sundays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Northwest Family. 8040 River Road, Baldwinsville. (315) 303-5966. Mondays through Fridays, 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturdays, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sundays, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Skaneateles. 97 State St. Road, Skaneateles. (315) 685-2266. Mondays through Thursdays, 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Fridays, 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Southwest Family. Onondaga Community College, 4585 W. Seneca Turnpike. (315) 498-2699. Mondays through Thursdays, 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Fridays, 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturdays, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sundays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Farmers Markets

Baldwinsville Farmers’ Market. VFW Post 153, 50 Salina St., Baldwinsville. (315) 663-5538; gbcfarmersmarket.com. Wednesdays, 3 to 7 p.m.

Camillus Farmers’ Market. Municipal Building, 4600 W. Genesee St. (315) 663-5538; gbcfarmersmarket.com. Tuesdays, 3 to 7 p.m.

Downtown Farmers’ Market. Clinton Square, 2 S. Clinton St. (315) 422-8284; downtownsyracuse.com. Tuesdays, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fayetteville Farmers’ Market, Fayetteville Towne Center, off Burdick Street, Fayetteville. fayettevillefarmersmarketcny.com. Thursdays, noon to 6 p.m.

Marcellus Open Air Market. Marcellus Park, 2443 Platt Road, Marcellus. (315) 673-3269; marcellusny.com. Thursdays, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Regional Market Flea Market. 2100 Park Ave. (315) 422-8647; cnyrma.com. Year-round, Sundays, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Skaneateles Farmers’ Market. Austin Park Pavilion, Jordan and East Austin streets, Skaneateles. (315) 727-9320; townofskaneateles.com. Thursdays, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.