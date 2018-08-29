News NY State Fair has record-setting season: Have you been yet? (poll) By

(Michael Davis/Syracuse New Times)

Perhaps the new attractions and revamped layout paid off for the New York State Fair: the event has had a record-setting 2018 season so far.

Overall attendance through Tuesday was ahead of 2017’s numbers by 50,054 people, and five of the seven days of the fair have set daily attendance records, according to official fair records.

Saturday also broke 2010’s all-time record by over 12,000 attendees (115,324 fair-goers were recorded in 2010, and Saturday blew it away with 127,394).

