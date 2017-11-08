Noodle Noodle Goes Bowling At Turning Stone

Are you a fan of pho, ramen, wonton and other Asian fare featuring noodles? If you like noodles, and are also a fan of gaming, you’ve hit the jackpot at Turning Stone Resort and Casino.

Noodle Noodle is the latest in the lineup of more than 20 dining venues at Turning Stone. It’s located next to the Emerald restaurant.

The noodle bar offers new flavors in a “unique, casual atmosphere,” according to an announcement last week from resort officials. The menu features a variety of

Chinese, Vietnamese, Japanese and Thai-style noodle bowls, built around broths, including both meat and vegetarian choices.

The soups can be customized to your liking with garnishes like Thai basil, thinly sliced jalapeño peppers, scallions, fresh cilantro, bean sprouts and more. To turn up the heat, add some sriracha sauce.

The bowls are priced at $9 to $12. The menu also features steamed bao dumplings (pork, chicken or vegetarian; $7 for three), imported beers and sake, teas and Vietnamese iced coffee.

Noodle Noodle hours are Mondays, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Tuesdays through Thursdays, 4 to 11 p.m.; and Fridays through Sundays, 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. Call (315) 366-9590 or visit turningstone.com.

Grab-and-Go at Maple Leaf

It’s OK to eat your ramen on the run at Noodle Noodle, since food is just one of the draws at Turning Stone. If you’re looking for something super casual or to take on your way to or from the casino, check out the Maple Leaf Market, a new convenience store in Sherrill introduced recently by the Oneida Nation.

Maple Leaf focuses on fresh, made-to-order food and convenient grab-and-go options: soups, salads, pastas, hot and cold sandwiches, soups, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, fresh-brewed, locally roasted coffee and more. The store is at Route 5 and Sherrill Road.

According to a news release from the Oneida Nation, Maple Leaf has partnered with local companies and purveyors, including Utica Coffee Roasting Company, Joe’s Jerky (Sherrill), Tasswood Bakery (baked goods; Pennellville), HP Hood (cream and milk; Oneida) and New York Bakery (breads and rolls; Syracuse).

A second Maple Leaf Market is scheduled to open later this year in Chittenango.

UberEATS Arrives in Syracuse

If you live in Syracuse and don’t feel like heading out anywhere for food, you now have the option of the UberEATS food delivery, with full menus from a roster of local restaurants, including Byblos, The Distillery, Modern Malt, the Brooklyn Pickle and others.

The Uber ride-hailing app and service launched in upstate New York in June. Syracuse is the second city upstate to get UberEATS, which aims to make getting food delivered as easy as getting a ride, according to a news release. For now, UberEATS will cover downtown Syracuse, the North Side, DeWitt and Syracuse University.

To download the free UberEATS app for iOS or Android, go to UberEATS.com. Login with your Uber account. Select a restaurant and choose what you want from the menu. Pay with your credit card on file. Watch as the order is picked up and delivered to you. SNT