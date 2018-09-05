News Nike faces backlash for Colin Kaepernick ad partnership: Will you be boycotting? (poll) By

Colin Kaepernick has been signed to Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” advertisement campaign, the former football star debuted on Twitter on Monday.

A black and white photo of Kaepernick’s face is overlaid with: “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.” Nike will also be producing a Kaepernick T-shirt and shoe line, and will be donating to Kaepernick’s “Know Your Rights” campaign, according to NPR.

Backlash began almost immediately, with people destroying their Nike apparel on social media in protest, Fox News showed. #NikeBoycott was also trending worldwide on Twitter Tuesday morning and the company’s shares fell by about 3.9 percent, Bloomberg reported. However, an analyst for the economic journal believes a long-term relationship could outweigh any current upsets.

