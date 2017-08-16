New Foodie Fest Will Be Makin’ The Bacon Scene

The smell of simmering bacon threatens to overpower the scent of meat cooking low and slow at nearby Dinosaur Bar-B-Que on Saturday, Aug. 19, as a new event sets up in and around Clinton Square.

The Syracuse Bacon Festival, produced by Galaxy Events, is similar in format to Taste of Syracuse, minus the $1 samples. Vendors are required to sell at least one item that includes bacon. And a bacon-dipping station will feature crispy bacon with some unusual fixings, including Nutella, maple syrup and more.

The festival kicks off at noon and continues to midnight, with entertainment and an activity zone for kids. A portion of the proceeds from the event benefits the Food Bank of Central New York. For more information, including the lineup of bands and participants, visit syracusebaconfestival.com.

Bring your appetite and open your mind to the world of bacon-infused foods that are sweet as well as savory. The event will feature more than 20 vendors offering items that get way more creative than the traditional pairing of bacon and eggs. Among the things you’ll find:

The Dizzy Pig Donut, a favorite at Taste of Syracuse the last two years. It’s a deep-fried doughnut, dipped in maple glaze, garnished with crumbled bacon and drizzled with bourbon sugar. The doughnut is the creation of Glazed and Confused, a business (without a storefront) operated by Paul and Sarah Valenti.

Food Blowout Mixes Arts and Culture

Another new festival with a focus on food makes its debut on Friday, Aug. 18, 5:30 to 9 p.m., at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Place. The Greater Syracuse Arts & Culture Festival, organized by Believe in Syracuse, will feature art and artists, diverse food samples from more than a dozen vendors and beverages available for purchase.

The event will feature foods from Louisiana, Ireland, Syria, Jamaica, Italy, India, Puerto Rico, Mexico, the Middle East, Japan, Pakistan, the Philippines and more. Participating vendors include Ole Ole, Roji Tea Lounge, Creole Soul Café, Taj Mahal Indian Palace, Soul a la Carte, Mi Casita Restaurant, Al Madina Halal Meats and Grill, Punjabi Girl Catering and others.

Punjabi Girl Catering is a new business being launched by Sarah Robin, a native of Pakistan who was the inaugural “restaurant in residence” at With Love Restaurant, on North Salina Street.

Tickets are $20 in advance or $30 at the door. Admission is free for children 12 and younger.

Margaret McCormick is a freelance writer and editor in Syracuse. She blogs about food at eatfirst.typepad.com. Follow her on Twitter, connect on Facebook or email her at mmccormicksnt@gmail.com.