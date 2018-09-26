Food New American community members harvest and grow at Salt City Harvest Farm (photos) By

The Salt City Harvest Farm allows New Americans to use their agricultural skills to grow food, make money, and learn how to one day run their own farm.

Many in Syracuse’s North Side New American community possess a great deal of knowledge about farming and agriculture. The 35-acre nonprofit Salt City Harvest Farm in Kirkville allows them to use these skills to grow foods from their native countries. They can bring this food home to their families, or sell it at various regional farmers markets. The farm also has incubator plots where New Americans who hope to one day own their own farms can learn about Central New York soil, weather patterns, growing seasons and business practices.

