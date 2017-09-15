Mid-September Events In CNY You Should Try

Being that it’s the middle of September in Syracuse, N.Y., one might assume that the number of events and other happenings around the area would be slim. On the contrary.

One of the many cultural celebrations held in downtown Syracuse during the year, Italian Festival (or Festa Italiana), will take over Montgomery and Washington streets this weekend for a three-day extravaganza of your favorite local music acts and plenty of food.

Two big names in music will hit the stage at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino, as well. The incomparable Barry Manilow brings his repertoire of classic hit singles to the Event Center, while formerAmerican Idol fan-favorite Scotty McCreery belts out his own collection of tunes at The Showroom.

Finally, the Syracuse Orange football team looks to bounce back at the Carrier Dome after a crushing defeat at the hands of former head coach Scott Schafer.

Festivals and events

Italian Festival (Festa Italiana)

Where: Corner of Montgomery and Washington streets

When: Friday, Sept. 15, through Sunday, Sept. 17. 10 a.m.

Cost: Free admission

Syracuse Gun Show

Where: New York State Fairgrounds, Center of Progress building, 581 State Fair Blvd. | (607) 748-1010

When: Saturday, Sept. 16. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 17. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Cost: $7/general, $5/seniors, free/children with adult

Westcott Street Cultural Fair

Where: Westcott Street between Concord Street and Dell Street, Syracuse | (315) 313-5447

When: Sunday, Sept. 17. Noon – 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Stage

A Little Night Music

Where: CNY Playhouse, ShoppingTown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E. | (315) 885-8960

When: Thursday, Sept. 14, through Sunday, Sept. 17

Thursday-Saturday: 8 p.m.

Sunday: 2 p.m.

Cost: $25/Thursday and Sunday, $28/Friday and Saturday

Ghost: The Musical

Where: Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, 6877 E. Lake Road, Auburn, Syracuse | (315) 255-1785

When: Thursday, Sept. 14, and Saturday, Sept. 16.

Thursday: 7:30 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 8 p.m.

Cost: $45-$55/adults, $42-$52/seniors, $25/students and under age 22

The Little Dog Laughed

Where: Redhouse Arts Center, 201 S. West St., Syracuse, Syracuse | (315) 362-2785

When: Thursday, Sept. 14, through Sunday, Sept. 17.

Thursday: 7 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 8 p.m.

Sunday: 2 p.m.

Cost: $32

Funnies

Richie Holliday

Featuring opener Andy Beningo.

Where: del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 New York 414, Waterloo | (315) 946-1777

When: Thursday, Sept. 14. 7 p.m.

Cost: $15

Dave Landau

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA | (315) 423-8669

When: Thursday, Sept. 14 – Sunday, Sept. 17.

Thursday: 7:30 p.m.

Friday: 7:30 p.m. & 10 p.m.

Saturday: 7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.

Sunday: 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $10/Thurs. & Sun., $12/Fri. & Sat.

Music: CNY Noisemakers

Spring Street Family Band

Featuring In Flux.

Where: Funk ‘N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St. | (315) 303-0779

When: Friday, Sept. 15. 10 p.m.

Cost: $10

Salt City Shakedown

Featuring Sophistafunk, Root Shock and Skunk City.

Where: Ray Brothers BBQ, 6474 US-20, Bouckville | (315) 893-7200

When: Friday, Sept. 15. 8-11 p.m.

Cost: $10

Jazz-N-Caz

Where: Catherine Cummings Theatre, 22 Lincklaen St., Cazenovia | (800) 654-3210

When: Sept. 14-16. Begins at 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Music: National Acts

Scotty McCreery

Where: The Showroom at Turning Stone, 5218 Patrick Road, Verona | (877) 833-7469

When: Friday, Sept. 15. 8 p.m.

Cost: $54, $59, $79

Barry Manilow

Where: The Event Center at Turning Stone, 5218 Patrick Road, Verona | (877) 833-7469

When: Saturday, Sept. 16. 8 p.m.

Cost: $54, $59, $74, $94

Carrie Rodriguez

Where: Earlville Opera House, 18 E Main St, Earlville | (877) 833-7469

When: Saturday, Sept. 16. 8 p.m.

Cost: $40/general, $35/members, $20/students & youth

Sports

Syracuse Orange Football

All home games are played at the Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave., Syracuse | (315) 443-4634

When: Friday, Sept. 16. 3:30 p.m.

Opponent: Central Michigan Chippewas

Cost: $25-$50+

Thursday:

Temperature: 74 degrees / 61 degrees

Conditions: Rainy and thunderstormy, but at least it’s warm.

Friday:

Temperature: 78 degrees / 60 degrees

Conditions: Gradually warming up. The rain seems to have gone away; for another day, perhaps.

Saturday:

Temperature: 81 degrees / 61 degrees

Conditions: Back at it again with weather in the 80s.

Sunday:

Temperature: 84 degrees / 63 degrees

Conditions: Nicest day of the weekend. No Sunday blues here!

