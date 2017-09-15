Mid-September Events In CNY You Should Try

Being that it’s the middle of September in Syracuse, N.Y., one might assume that the number of events and other happenings around the area would be slim. On the contrary.
One of the many cultural celebrations held in downtown Syracuse during the year, Italian Festival (or Festa Italiana), will take over Montgomery and Washington streets this weekend for a three-day extravaganza of your favorite local music acts and plenty of food.
Two big names in music will hit the stage at the Turning Stone Resort and Casino, as well. The incomparable Barry Manilow brings his repertoire of classic hit singles to the Event Center, while formerAmerican Idol fan-favorite Scotty McCreery belts out his own collection of tunes at The Showroom.
Finally, the Syracuse Orange football team looks to bounce back at the Carrier Dome after a crushing defeat at the hands of former head coach Scott Schafer.
Festivals and events
Italian Festival (Festa Italiana)
Where: Corner of Montgomery and Washington streets
When: Friday, Sept. 15, through Sunday, Sept. 17. 10 a.m.
Cost: Free admission
Where: New York State Fairgrounds, Center of Progress building, 581 State Fair Blvd. | (607) 748-1010
When: Saturday, Sept. 16. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 17. 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Cost: $7/general, $5/seniors, free/children with adult
Where: Westcott Street between Concord Street and Dell Street, Syracuse | (315) 313-5447
When: Sunday, Sept. 17. Noon – 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Stage
Where: CNY Playhouse, ShoppingTown Mall, 3649 Erie Blvd. E. | (315) 885-8960
When: Thursday, Sept. 14, through Sunday, Sept. 17
Thursday-Saturday: 8 p.m.
Sunday: 2 p.m.
Cost: $25/Thursday and Sunday, $28/Friday and Saturday
Where: Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, 6877 E. Lake Road, Auburn, Syracuse | (315) 255-1785
When: Thursday, Sept. 14, and Saturday, Sept. 16.
Thursday: 7:30 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 8 p.m.
Cost: $45-$55/adults, $42-$52/seniors, $25/students and under age 22
Where: Redhouse Arts Center, 201 S. West St., Syracuse, Syracuse | (315) 362-2785
When: Thursday, Sept. 14, through Sunday, Sept. 17.
Thursday: 7 p.m.
Friday and Saturday: 8 p.m.
Sunday: 2 p.m.
Cost: $32
Funnies
Featuring opener Andy Beningo.
Where: del Lago Resort & Casino, 1133 New York 414, Waterloo | (315) 946-1777
When: Thursday, Sept. 14. 7 p.m.
Cost: $15
Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA | (315) 423-8669
When: Thursday, Sept. 14 – Sunday, Sept. 17.
Thursday: 7:30 p.m.
Friday: 7:30 p.m. & 10 p.m.
Saturday: 7 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.
Sunday: 7:30 p.m.
Cost: $10/Thurs. & Sun., $12/Fri. & Sat.
Music: CNY Noisemakers
Featuring In Flux.
Where: Funk ‘N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St. | (315) 303-0779
When: Friday, Sept. 15. 10 p.m.
Cost: $10
Featuring Sophistafunk, Root Shock and Skunk City.
Where: Ray Brothers BBQ, 6474 US-20, Bouckville | (315) 893-7200
When: Friday, Sept. 15. 8-11 p.m.
Cost: $10
Where: Catherine Cummings Theatre, 22 Lincklaen St., Cazenovia | (800) 654-3210
When: Sept. 14-16. Begins at 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Music: National Acts
Where: The Showroom at Turning Stone, 5218 Patrick Road, Verona | (877) 833-7469
When: Friday, Sept. 15. 8 p.m.
Cost: $54, $59, $79
Where: The Event Center at Turning Stone, 5218 Patrick Road, Verona | (877) 833-7469
When: Saturday, Sept. 16. 8 p.m.
Cost: $54, $59, $74, $94
Where: Earlville Opera House, 18 E Main St, Earlville | (877) 833-7469
When: Saturday, Sept. 16. 8 p.m.
Cost: $40/general, $35/members, $20/students & youth
Sports
All home games are played at the Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave., Syracuse | (315) 443-4634
When: Friday, Sept. 16. 3:30 p.m.
Opponent: Central Michigan Chippewas
Cost: $25-$50+
Weather Forecast
Thursday:
- Temperature: 74 degrees / 61 degrees
- Conditions: Rainy and thunderstormy, but at least it’s warm.
Friday:
- Temperature: 78 degrees / 60 degrees
- Conditions: Gradually warming up. The rain seems to have gone away; for another day, perhaps.
Saturday:
- Temperature: 81 degrees / 61 degrees
- Conditions: Back at it again with weather in the 80s.
Sunday:
- Temperature: 84 degrees / 63 degrees
- Conditions: Nicest day of the weekend. No Sunday blues here!
