Mid-October Events In CNY

Welcome to another spooktacular installment of the Inside/Out events newsletter!
The copious amount of haunted attractions in CNY continue this weekend and throughout the rest of the month. Be sure to get your fill of scares before the season ends.
Funny Bone Comedy Club in Destiny USA is hosting a trio of comedians, as well, straying away from its usual one-act-per-weekend approach. Drew Lynch from season 10 of America’s Got Talent, and Ben Bailey, host of popular TV game show Cash Cab will take the stage.
Meanwhile, SU looks to vanquish the No. 2 Clemson Tigers on the gridiron at the Dome, and the Crunch take on two opponents in two days at the War Memorial.
Scare Tactics
(Dates and times updated weekly)
Will’s Cackleberry Castle Pumpkin Farm
- Where: 1175 Hillsboro Road, Camden | (315) 245-0104
- When: Thursday, Oct. 12, through Sunday, Oct. 15.
- Thursdays and Fridays: 4-9 p.m.
- Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Sundays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Cost: Free admission
- Where: 811 Broad St., Utica
- When: Friday, Oct. 13, through Saturday, Oct. 15. 6:30-10:30 p.m.
- Cost: $10/each event, $30/four attractions, $40/five attractions
- Where: 475 Clifford Road, Fulton | (315) 472-0200
- When: Friday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 15.
- Friday and Saturday: 7-11 p.m.
- Sunday: 7-10 p.m.
- Cost: $13/trail, $13/house, $20/combo, $30/VIP combo
- Where: New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. | (315) 459-1524
- When: Friday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 15. 7 p.m.
- Cost: $10/single ticket, $25/combo ticket
- Where: 7265 Buckley Road, North Syracuse | (315) 458-2231
- When: Every day through Oct. 22. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Cost: $4
- Ages 9 and up.
- Where: 4816 State Route 49, Palermo | (844) 374-4481
- When: Friday, Oct. 13, through Saturday, Oct. 14. 7-10 p.m.
- Cost: $16/single attraction, $25/three attractions with valid Student, Military, Police, Fire or EMS ID, $27/three attractions, $41/VIP admission
- Where: 341 County Route 36, Hannibal | (315) 564-8070
- When: Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14. 7-11 p.m.
- Cost:
- Jail Break: $8
- Demon’s Den: $14
- Depths of the Dark Forest: $12
- Combo: $25
- Insane Asylum: $5
- Express Fear Combo Ticket: $45 (Includes all attractions and skip the lines access)
Field of Screams Haunted House
- Where: 2040 State Route 49, North Bay
- When: Friday, Oct. 13, through Sunday, Oct. 15.
- Friday: Dusk to 11 p.m.
- Saturday: Dusk to midnight
- Sundays: Dusk to 10 p.m.
- Cost: $10
Stage
- Where: Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St. | (315) 443-3275
- When: Thursday, Oct. 12, through Sunday, Oct. 15.
- Thursday and Friday: 8 p.m.
- Saturday: 2 and 8 p.m.
- Sunday: 2 p.m.
- Cost: Call box office for prices
- Where: Central New York Playhouse, 3649 Erie Blvd E. | (315) 885-8960
- When: Friday, Oct. 13, through Sunday, Oct. 15.
- Friday and Saturday: 8 p.m.
- Sunday: 2 p.m.
- Cost: $20/Friday and Saturday, $17/Sunday
Funnies
- Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA | (315) 423-8669
- When: Thursday, Oct. 12. 7:30 p.m.
- Cost: $25
- Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA | (315) 423-8669
- When: Friday, Oct. 13, and Saturday, Oct. 14.
- Friday: 7:30 and 10 p.m.
- Saturday: 7 and 9:45 p.m.
- Cost: $20
Featuring Mike Bova.
- Where: Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn | (315) 702-8309
- When: Saturday, Oct. 14. 8 p.m.
- Cost: $15/Advance, $17/Door, $10/Student rush
- Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA | (315) 423-8669
- When: Sunday, Oct. 15. 7:30 p.m.
- Cost: $10
Music: CNY Noisemakers
- Where: Average Joe’s Beernasium, 2119 Downer Street Road, Baldwinsville | (315) 708-3270
- When: Friday, Oct. 13. 9 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- Where: Notch 8 Café, 6527-, 6533 E Seneca Turnpike, Jamesville | (315) 870-9132
- When: Saturday, Oct. 14. 8-11 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- Where: Coleman’s Authentic Irish Pub, 100 S. Lowell Ave. | (315) 476-1933
- When: Sunday, Oct. 15. 4-7 p.m.
- Cost: Free
Music: National Acts
- Where: Earlville Opera House, 18 E, Main St,, Earlville | (315) 691-3550
- When: Friday, Oct. 13. 8 p.m.
- Cost: $22/General, $17/Member, $11/Youth/students
- Featuring GvO, Red Squad, Squeejii and Illusion
- Where: Westcott Theater, 524 Westcott St. | (315) 299-8886
- When: Saturday, Oct. 14. 9 p.m.
- Cost: $15
Sports
All home games are played at the Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave., Syracuse | (315) 443-4634
- When: Friday, Oct. 13. 7 p.m.
- Opponent: Clemson Tigers
- Cost: $25-$50+
All home games are played at the War Memorial Arena, 800 S. State St. | (315) 473-4444 | (315) 473-4444
- When: Friday, Oct. 13, and Saturday, Oct. 14. 7 p.m.
- Opponents:
- Friday: Belleville Senetors
- Saturday: Utica Comets
- Cost: $16-$20
Weather Forecast
Subject to change, of course.
Thursday:
- Temperature: 66 degrees / 44 degrees
- Conditions: Partly cloudy with no looming precipitation.
Friday:
- Temperature: 65 degrees / 57 degrees
- Conditions: Mostly cloudy and dry with an occasional shower.
Saturday:
- Temperature: 73 degrees / 60 degrees
- Conditions: (See conditions for Friday)
Sunday:
- Temperature: 81 degrees / 50 degrees
- Conditions: The best of both temperature extremes, featuring an appearance of wind and rain.
Pssst. Hey, you. Would you like to receive this event listing in advance? It costs you nothing, and there are sometimes exclusive giveaways. To sign up to our Inside/Out newsletter, click the image below: