Mid-October Events In CNY

The copious amount of haunted attractions in CNY continue this weekend and throughout the rest of the month. Be sure to get your fill of scares before the season ends.

Funny Bone Comedy Club in Destiny USA is hosting a trio of comedians, as well, straying away from its usual one-act-per-weekend approach. Drew Lynch from season 10 of America’s Got Talent, and Ben Bailey, host of popular TV game show Cash Cab will take the stage.

Meanwhile, SU looks to vanquish the No. 2 Clemson Tigers on the gridiron at the Dome, and the Crunch take on two opponents in two days at the War Memorial.

Scare Tactics

(Dates and times updated weekly)

Will’s Cackleberry Castle Pumpkin Farm

Where: 1175 Hillsboro Road, Camden | (315) 245-0104

When: Thursday, Oct. 12, through Sunday, Oct. 15. Thursdays and Fridays: 4-9 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Cayo Industrial Horror Realm

Where: 811 Broad St., Utica

When: Friday, Oct. 13, through Saturday, Oct. 15. 6:30-10:30 p.m.

Cost: $10/each event, $30/four attractions, $40/five attractions

Trail of Terror

Where: 475 Clifford Road, Fulton | (315) 472-0200

When: Friday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 15. Friday and Saturday: 7-11 p.m. Sunday: 7-10 p.m.

Cost: $13/trail, $13/house, $20/combo, $30/VIP combo

Fright Nights at the Fair

Where: New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. | (315) 459-1524

When: Friday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 15. 7 p.m.

Cost: $10/single ticket, $25/combo ticket

Hafner’s Haunted House

Where: 7265 Buckley Road, North Syracuse | (315) 458-2231

When: Every day through Oct. 22. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: $4

Frightmare Farms

Ages 9 and up.

Where: 4816 State Route 49, Palermo | (844) 374-4481

When: Friday, Oct. 13, through Saturday, Oct. 14. 7-10 p.m.

Cost: $16/single attraction, $25/three attractions with valid Student, Military, Police, Fire or EMS ID, $27/three attractions, $41/VIP admission

Demon Acres

Where: 341 County Route 36, Hannibal | (315) 564-8070

When: Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14. 7-11 p.m.

Cost: Jail Break: $8 Demon’s Den: $14 Depths of the Dark Forest: $12 Combo: $25 Insane Asylum: $5 Express Fear Combo Ticket: $45 (Includes all attractions and skip the lines access)



Field of Screams Haunted House

Where: 2040 State Route 49, North Bay

When: Friday, Oct. 13, through Sunday, Oct. 15. Friday: Dusk to 11 p.m. Saturday: Dusk to midnight Sundays: Dusk to 10 p.m.

Cost: $10

Stage

Crazy For You

Where: Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St. | (315) 443-3275

When: Thursday, Oct. 12, through Sunday, Oct. 15. Thursday and Friday: 8 p.m. Saturday: 2 and 8 p.m. Sunday: 2 p.m.

Cost: Call box office for prices

The Crucible

Where: Central New York Playhouse, 3649 Erie Blvd E. | (315) 885-8960

When: Friday, Oct. 13, through Sunday, Oct. 15. Friday and Saturday: 8 p.m. Sunday: 2 p.m.

Cost: $20/Friday and Saturday, $17/Sunday

Funnies

Drew Lynch

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA | (315) 423-8669

When: Thursday, Oct. 12. 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $25

Ben Bailey

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA | (315) 423-8669

When: Friday, Oct. 13, and Saturday, Oct. 14. Friday: 7:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday: 7 and 9:45 p.m.

Cost: $20

Marc Price

Featuring Mike Bova.

Where: Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn | (315) 702-8309

When: Saturday, Oct. 14. 8 p.m.

Cost: $15/Advance, $17/Door, $10/Student rush

Justin Leon

Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA | (315) 423-8669

When: Sunday, Oct. 15. 7:30 p.m.

Cost: $10

Music: CNY Noisemakers

Chris Taylor Band

Where: Average Joe’s Beernasium, 2119 Downer Street Road, Baldwinsville | (315) 708-3270

When: Friday, Oct. 13. 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Bruce Tetley

Where: Notch 8 Café, 6527-, 6533 E Seneca Turnpike, Jamesville | (315) 870-9132

When: Saturday, Oct. 14. 8-11 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Kilgore McTrouts

Where: Coleman’s Authentic Irish Pub, 100 S. Lowell Ave. | (315) 476-1933

When: Sunday, Oct. 15. 4-7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Music: National Acts

April Verch Band

Where: Earlville Opera House, 18 E, Main St,, Earlville | (315) 691-3550

When: Friday, Oct. 13. 8 p.m.

Cost: $22/General, $17/Member, $11/Youth/students

DISKORD

Featuring GvO, Red Squad, Squeejii and Illusion

Where: Westcott Theater, 524 Westcott St. | (315) 299-8886

When: Saturday, Oct. 14. 9 p.m.

Cost: $15

Sports

Syracuse Orange Football

All home games are played at the Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave., Syracuse | (315) 443-4634

When: Friday, Oct. 13. 7 p.m.

Opponent: Clemson Tigers

Cost: $25-$50+

Syracuse Crunch Hockey

All home games are played at the War Memorial Arena, 800 S. State St. | (315) 473-4444 | (315) 473-4444

When: Friday, Oct. 13, and Saturday, Oct. 14. 7 p.m.

Opponents: Friday: Belleville Senetors Saturday: Utica Comets

Cost: $16-$20

Weather Forecast

Subject to change, of course.

Thursday:

Temperature: 66 degrees / 44 degrees

Conditions: Partly cloudy with no looming precipitation.

Friday:

Temperature: 65 degrees / 57 degrees

Conditions: Mostly cloudy and dry with an occasional shower.

Saturday:

Temperature: 73 degrees / 60 degrees

Conditions: (See conditions for Friday)

Sunday:

Temperature: 81 degrees / 50 degrees

Conditions: The best of both temperature extremes, featuring an appearance of wind and rain.

