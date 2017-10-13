Mid-October Events In CNY

Lifestyle

Haunted attractions continue in Central New York over this mid-October weekend.

Welcome to another spooktacular installment of the Inside/Out events newsletter!

The copious amount of haunted attractions in CNY continue this weekend and throughout the rest of the month. Be sure to get your fill of scares before the season ends.

Funny Bone Comedy Club in Destiny USA is hosting a trio of comedians, as well, straying away from its usual one-act-per-weekend approach. Drew Lynch from season 10 of America’s Got Talent, and Ben Bailey, host of popular TV game show Cash Cab will take the stage.

Meanwhile, SU looks to vanquish the No. 2 Clemson Tigers on the gridiron at the Dome, and the Crunch take on two opponents in two days at the War Memorial.

Scare Tactics

(Dates and times updated weekly)

Will’s Cackleberry Castle Pumpkin Farm

  • Where: 1175 Hillsboro Road, Camden | (315) 245-0104
  • When: Thursday, Oct. 12, through Sunday, Oct. 15.
    • Thursdays and Fridays: 4-9 p.m.
    • Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    • Sundays: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Cost: Free admission

Cayo Industrial Horror Realm

  • Where: 811 Broad St., Utica
  • When: Friday, Oct. 13, through Saturday, Oct. 15. 6:30-10:30 p.m.
  • Cost: $10/each event, $30/four attractions, $40/five attractions

Michael Davis photo

Trail of Terror

  • Where: 475 Clifford Road, Fulton | (315) 472-0200
  • When: Friday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 15.
    • Friday and Saturday: 7-11 p.m.
    • Sunday: 7-10 p.m.
  • Cost: $13/trail, $13/house, $20/combo, $30/VIP combo

Fright Nights at the Fair

  • Where: New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd. | (315) 459-1524
  • When: Friday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 15. 7 p.m.
  • Cost: $10/single ticket, $25/combo ticket

Hafner’s Haunted House

  • Where: 7265 Buckley Road, North Syracuse | (315) 458-2231
  • When: Every day through Oct. 22. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Cost: $4

Frightmare Farms

  • Ages 9 and up.
  • Where: 4816 State Route 49, Palermo | (844) 374-4481
  • When: Friday, Oct. 13, through Saturday, Oct. 14. 7-10 p.m.
  • Cost: $16/single attraction, $25/three attractions with valid Student, Military, Police, Fire or EMS ID, $27/three attractions, $41/VIP admission

Demon Acres

  • Where: 341 County Route 36, Hannibal | (315) 564-8070
  • When: Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14. 7-11 p.m.
  • Cost:
    • Jail Break: $8
    • Demon’s Den: $14
    • Depths of the Dark Forest: $12
    • Combo: $25
    • Insane Asylum: $5
    • Express Fear Combo Ticket: $45 (Includes all attractions and skip the lines access)

Field of Screams Haunted House

  • Where: 2040 State Route 49, North Bay
  • When: Friday, Oct. 13, through Sunday, Oct. 15.
    • Friday: Dusk to 11 p.m.
    • Saturday: Dusk to midnight
    • Sundays: Dusk to 10 p.m.
  • Cost: $10

Stage

Cast members of SU Drama’s Crazy for You. Michael Davis photo

Crazy For You

  • Where: Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St. | (315) 443-3275
  • When: Thursday, Oct. 12, through Sunday, Oct. 15.
    • Thursday and Friday: 8 p.m.
    • Saturday: 2 and 8 p.m.
    • Sunday: 2 p.m.
  • Cost: Call box office for prices

The Crucible

  • Where: Central New York Playhouse, 3649 Erie Blvd E. | (315) 885-8960
  • When: Friday, Oct. 13, through Sunday, Oct. 15.
    • Friday and Saturday: 8 p.m.
    • Sunday: 2 p.m.
  • Cost: $20/Friday and Saturday, $17/Sunday

Funnies

Drew Lynch

  • Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA | (315) 423-8669
  • When: Thursday, Oct. 12. 7:30 p.m.
  • Cost: $25

Ben Bailey.

Ben Bailey

  • Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA | (315) 423-8669
  • When: Friday, Oct. 13, and Saturday, Oct. 14.
    • Friday: 7:30 and 10 p.m.
    • Saturday: 7 and 9:45 p.m.
  • Cost: $20

Marc Price

Featuring Mike Bova.

  • Where: Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn | (315) 702-8309
  • When: Saturday, Oct. 14. 8 p.m.
  • Cost: $15/Advance, $17/Door, $10/Student rush

Justin Leon

  • Where: Funny Bone Comedy Club, Destiny USA | (315) 423-8669
  • When: Sunday, Oct. 15. 7:30 p.m.
  • Cost: $10

Music: CNY Noisemakers

The Kilgore McTrouts.

Chris Taylor Band

  • Where: Average Joe’s Beernasium, 2119 Downer Street Road, Baldwinsville | (315) 708-3270
  • When: Friday, Oct. 13. 9 p.m.
  • Cost: Free

Bruce Tetley

  • Where: Notch 8 Café, 6527-, 6533 E Seneca Turnpike, Jamesville | (315) 870-9132
  • When: Saturday, Oct. 14. 8-11 p.m.
  • Cost: Free

The Kilgore McTrouts

  • Where: Coleman’s Authentic Irish Pub, 100 S. Lowell Ave. | (315) 476-1933
  • When: Sunday, Oct. 15. 4-7 p.m.
  • Cost: Free

Music: National Acts

April Verch Band.

April Verch Band

  • Where: Earlville Opera House, 18 E, Main St,, Earlville | (315) 691-3550
  • When: Friday, Oct. 13. 8 p.m.
  • Cost: $22/General, $17/Member, $11/Youth/students

DISKORD

  • Featuring GvO, Red Squad, Squeejii and Illusion
  • Where: Westcott Theater, 524 Westcott St. | (315) 299-8886
  • When: Saturday, Oct. 14. 9 p.m.
  • Cost: $15

Sports

Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey makes a pass against Pittsburgh. Michael Davis photo

Syracuse Orange Football

All home games are played at the Carrier Dome, 900 Irving Ave., Syracuse | (315) 443-4634

  • When: Friday, Oct. 13. 7 p.m.
  • Opponent: Clemson Tigers
  • Cost: $25-$50+

Syracuse Crunch Hockey

All home games are played at the War Memorial Arena, 800 S. State St. | (315) 473-4444 | (315) 473-4444

  • When: Friday, Oct. 13, and Saturday, Oct. 14. 7 p.m.
  • Opponents:
    • Friday: Belleville Senetors
    • Saturday: Utica Comets
  • Cost: $16-$20

Weather Forecast

Subject to change, of course.

Thursday:

  • Temperature: 66 degrees / 44 degrees
  • Conditions: Partly cloudy with no looming precipitation.

Friday:

  • Temperature: 65 degrees / 57 degrees
  • Conditions: Mostly cloudy and dry with an occasional shower.

Saturday:

  • Temperature: 73 degrees / 60 degrees
  • Conditions: (See conditions for Friday)

Sunday:

  • Temperature: 81 degrees / 50 degrees
  • Conditions: The best of both temperature extremes, featuring an appearance of wind and rain.

