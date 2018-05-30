Photos Residents gather at Fairgrounds for annual Memorial Day Watchfire (photos) By

Memorial Day is a time for remembering the soldiers who gave their lives for this country, and sometimes that solemn purpose can be lost among the jovial parades, cookouts and other forms of celebration. The annual Watchfire, hosted by the VVA Chapter 103 and held at the New York State Fairgrounds, offers a touch of seriousness to the day, as thousands gather to burn old American flags in a giant pyre. The pyre is symbolic of the fires that were lit after a battle, so wayward soldiers could find their way back to the troops.