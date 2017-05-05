May the Weekend be Enjoyed with CNY Events

Happy Cinco de Mayo! It’s time to geek out, you upstate New Yorkers. The reason for that is it’s free comic book day this Saturday. It’s also a new month, new weather, new outlook and a new weekend for more CNY events and activities.

It may be a cooler weekend ahead, but a little bit of Sunday snow never put a damper on anyone’s weekend. Creekfloats and crawls, upstanding plays and stand-up comedy, art and music showcases, plus much more to look forward to.

Eclectic Excursions

Extremely Vetted Comedy

In part a fundraiser for refugee resettlement initiatives in Ithaca. Feat. Eman Morgan, Kenneth McLaurin, Kelsey Claire Hagen and Paul Kozlowski

Where: The State Theatre, 107 W. State St., Ithaca

When: Friday, May 5 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $22 | (607) 277-8283

Great Downtown Scavenger Crawl

Where: The Evergreen & Maxwells, Hanover Square, Downtown Syracuse

When: Saturday, May 6 | 1-4 p.m.

Cost: $15

Creek Float & #overpassfest

Where: Onondaga Creek Walk, Downtown Syracuse

When: Sunday, May 7 | 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

MUSIC

Symphoria: Beethoven’s Got Talent



Last kids-focused program of the season features pieces by the composer, plus instrument petting zoo.

Where: Inspiration Hall, 709 James St.

When: Saturday, May 6 | 10 a.m.

Cost: $15/adults, $10/seniors, $5/students, free/kids under 18 | (315) 299-5598

Ruddy Well & the Region Legion



Where: The Palace Theatre, 2384 James St.

When: Saturday, May 6 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $20 | (315) 498-2622

Putnam Smith

Where: The Nelson Odeon, 4035 Nelson Road, Nelson

When: Saturday, May 6 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $18/advance, $20/day-of | (315) 655-9193

SPORTS

Syracuse Chiefs

All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833

Promotion: Derby Day / Dollar Thursday

Opponent: Pawtucket Red Sox

When: Thursday, May 4 | 6:35 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

STAGE

Throw Pitchfork



Thursday | 2 & 7:30 p.m.

Friday | 8 p.m.

Saturday | 8 p.m.

Sunday | 4 p.m.

Where: The Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 W State St., Ithaca

When: Thursday, May 4 – Sunday, May 7

Cost: $15-$37 | (607) 272-0570

Redhouse Repertory

Bomb-itty of Errors

Thursday | 7 p.m.

Saturday | 8 p.m.

Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)

Friday | 8 p.m.

Saturday | 2 p.m.

Where: Redhouse Arts Center, 201 S. West St.

When: Thursday, May 4 – Saturday, May 6

Cost: $30 | (315) 362-2785

The Last Five Years



Where: CNY Jazz Central, 441 E. Washington St.

When: Friday, May 5 – Saturday, May 6 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $20 | (315) 546-3224

EDITOR’S PICKS

Vanessa German’s “de.structive dis.tillation”

Exhibit closes this weekend.

Thursday | Noon – 8 p.m.

Friday | Noon – 5 p.m.

Saturday |10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday | Noon – 5 p.m.

Where: Everson Museum of Art, 407 Harrison St.

When: Thursday, May 4 – Sunday, May 7

Cost: $8/adults, $6/seniors & students, free/members, military and ages 12 & under | (315) 474-6064

®Evolve



Where: The Gear Factory, 200 S. Geddes St.

When: Saturday, May 6 | 5 p.m. – midnight

Cost: Free admission

Thank You Scientist

Where: The Haunt, 702 Willow Ave., Ithaca

When: Sunday, May 7 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $15 | (607) 275-8588

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 62 degrees / 46 degrees

Conditions: Evening showers.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 59 degrees / 55 degrees

Conditions: 100 percent chance of wetness.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 64 degrees / 43 degrees

Conditions: Nature’s showers.

SUNDAY

Temperature: 45 degrees / 33 degrees

Conditions: Snow! Gasp!

