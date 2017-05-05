Lifestyle

May the Weekend be Enjoyed with CNY Events

Christopher Malone
By
Posted on

This first weekend of May presents a bouquet of CNY events and activities ranging from art exhibits, creek floating, live music and much more.

Happy Cinco de Mayo! It’s time to geek out, you upstate New Yorkers. The reason for that is it’s free comic book day this Saturday. It’s also a new month, new weather, new outlook and a new weekend for more CNY events and activities.

It may be a cooler weekend ahead, but a little bit of Sunday snow never put a damper on anyone’s weekend. Creekfloats and crawls, upstanding plays and stand-up comedy, art and music showcases, plus much more to look forward to.

Eclectic Excursions

Extremely Vetted Comedy

In part a fundraiser for refugee resettlement initiatives in Ithaca. Feat. Eman Morgan, Kenneth McLaurin, Kelsey Claire Hagen and Paul Kozlowski

Where: The State Theatre, 107 W. State St., Ithaca
When: Friday, May 5 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $22 | (607) 277-8283

Great Downtown Scavenger Crawl

Where: The Evergreen & Maxwells, Hanover Square, Downtown Syracuse
When: Saturday, May 6 | 1-4 p.m.
Cost: $15

Creek Float & #overpassfest

Where: Onondaga Creek Walk, Downtown Syracuse
When: Sunday, May 7 | 3 p.m.
Cost: Free

 

MUSIC

Symphoria: Beethoven’s Got Talent

Last kids-focused program of the season features pieces by the composer, plus instrument petting zoo.

Where: Inspiration Hall, 709 James St.
When: Saturday, May 6 | 10 a.m.
Cost: $15/adults, $10/seniors, $5/students, free/kids under 18 | (315) 299-5598

Ruddy Well & the Region Legion

Where: The Palace Theatre, 2384 James St.
When: Saturday, May 6 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $20 | (315) 498-2622

Putnam Smith

Where: The Nelson Odeon, 4035 Nelson Road, Nelson
When: Saturday, May 6 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $18/advance, $20/day-of | (315) 655-9193

 

SPORTS

Syracuse Chiefs

All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833

Promotion: Derby Day / Dollar Thursday
Opponent: Pawtucket Red Sox
When: Thursday, May 4 | 6:35 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

 

 

STAGE

Throw Pitchfork

Thursday | 2 & 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 8 p.m.
Sunday | 4 p.m.

Where: The Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 W State St., Ithaca
When: Thursday, May 4 – Sunday, May 7
Cost: $15-$37 | (607) 272-0570

Redhouse Repertory

Bomb-itty of Errors
Thursday | 7 p.m.
Saturday | 8 p.m.

Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 2 p.m.

Where: Redhouse Arts Center, 201 S. West St.
When: Thursday, May 4 – Saturday, May 6
Cost: $30 | (315) 362-2785

The Last Five Years

Where: CNY Jazz Central, 441 E. Washington St.
When: Friday, May 5 – Saturday, May 6 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $20 | (315) 546-3224

 

 

EDITOR’S PICKS

Vanessa German’s “de.structive dis.tillation”

Exhibit closes this weekend.

Thursday | Noon – 8 p.m.
Friday | Noon – 5 p.m.
Saturday |10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Sunday | Noon – 5 p.m.

Where: Everson Museum of Art, 407 Harrison St.
When: Thursday, May 4 – Sunday, May 7
Cost: $8/adults, $6/seniors & students, free/members, military and ages 12 & under | (315) 474-6064

®Evolve

Where: The Gear Factory, 200 S. Geddes St.
When: Saturday, May 6 | 5 p.m. – midnight
Cost: Free admission

Thank You Scientist

Where: The Haunt, 702 Willow Ave., Ithaca
When: Sunday, May 7 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $15 | (607) 275-8588

 

Weather Forecast

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 62 degrees / 46 degrees
Conditions: Evening showers.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 59 degrees / 55 degrees
Conditions: 100 percent chance of wetness.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 64 degrees / 43 degrees
Conditions: Nature’s showers.

SUNDAY 

Temperature: 45 degrees / 33 degrees
Conditions: Snow! Gasp!

                                     

