May the Weekend be Enjoyed with CNY Events

Happy Cinco de Mayo! It’s time to geek out, you upstate New Yorkers. The reason for that is it’s free comic book day this Saturday. It’s also a new month, new weather, new outlook and a new weekend for more CNY events and activities.
It may be a cooler weekend ahead, but a little bit of Sunday snow never put a damper on anyone’s weekend. Creekfloats and crawls, upstanding plays and stand-up comedy, art and music showcases, plus much more to look forward to.
Eclectic Excursions
In part a fundraiser for refugee resettlement initiatives in Ithaca. Feat. Eman Morgan, Kenneth McLaurin, Kelsey Claire Hagen and Paul Kozlowski
Where: The State Theatre, 107 W. State St., Ithaca
When: Friday, May 5 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $22 | (607) 277-8283
Great Downtown Scavenger Crawl
Where: The Evergreen & Maxwells, Hanover Square, Downtown Syracuse
When: Saturday, May 6 | 1-4 p.m.
Cost: $15
Where: Onondaga Creek Walk, Downtown Syracuse
When: Sunday, May 7 | 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
MUSIC
Symphoria: Beethoven’s Got Talent
Last kids-focused program of the season features pieces by the composer, plus instrument petting zoo.
Where: Inspiration Hall, 709 James St.
When: Saturday, May 6 | 10 a.m.
Cost: $15/adults, $10/seniors, $5/students, free/kids under 18 | (315) 299-5598
Ruddy Well & the Region Legion
Where: The Palace Theatre, 2384 James St.
When: Saturday, May 6 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $20 | (315) 498-2622
Where: The Nelson Odeon, 4035 Nelson Road, Nelson
When: Saturday, May 6 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $18/advance, $20/day-of | (315) 655-9193
SPORTS
All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833
Promotion: Derby Day / Dollar Thursday
Opponent: Pawtucket Red Sox
When: Thursday, May 4 | 6:35 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
STAGE
Thursday | 2 & 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 8 p.m.
Sunday | 4 p.m.
Where: The Kitchen Theatre Company, 417 W State St., Ithaca
When: Thursday, May 4 – Sunday, May 7
Cost: $15-$37 | (607) 272-0570
Bomb-itty of Errors
Thursday | 7 p.m.
Saturday | 8 p.m.
Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 2 p.m.
Where: Redhouse Arts Center, 201 S. West St.
When: Thursday, May 4 – Saturday, May 6
Cost: $30 | (315) 362-2785
Where: CNY Jazz Central, 441 E. Washington St.
When: Friday, May 5 – Saturday, May 6 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $20 | (315) 546-3224
EDITOR’S PICKS
Vanessa German’s “de.structive dis.tillation”
Exhibit closes this weekend.
Where: Everson Museum of Art, 407 Harrison St.
When: Thursday, May 4 – Sunday, May 7
Cost: $8/adults, $6/seniors & students, free/members, military and ages 12 & under | (315) 474-6064
Where: The Gear Factory, 200 S. Geddes St.
When: Saturday, May 6 | 5 p.m. – midnight
Cost: Free admission
Where: The Haunt, 702 Willow Ave., Ithaca
When: Sunday, May 7 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $15 | (607) 275-8588
Weather Forecast
(Subject to change, of course.)
THURSDAY
Temperature: 62 degrees / 46 degrees
Conditions: Evening showers.
FRIDAY
Temperature: 59 degrees / 55 degrees
Conditions: 100 percent chance of wetness.
SATURDAY
Temperature: 64 degrees / 43 degrees
Conditions: Nature’s showers.
SUNDAY
Temperature: 45 degrees / 33 degrees
Conditions: Snow! Gasp!
