Make A Mother’s Day — CNY Diaper Bank

With Mother’s Day coming up this Sunday, the Society Gurl (Jamie Ann Owens) lends a hand at the CNY Diaper Bank for a good cause. The diaper bank distributes over 20,000 diapers a month to local food pantries, childcare centers, social service agencies and shelters

Jamie Ann Owens is the gurl behind the Society Gurl. She has a love for vintage items and style, a damn good cocktail, traveling, hunting for designer labels at thrift stores, throwing a party for no reason, her hubby, her furry babies, and her baby boy, Griffin Bowie.

Follow her as she shares her love for her hometown, her favorite places to eat, drink, travel, and things to do in upstate New York and beyond.