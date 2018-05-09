Madison County time capsule reveals blasts from the past

“For its age, it’s not in the worst shape it could be in,” Urtz assessed. “I am honestly a little let down, but I think we can still salvage some of it.”

Urtz, joined by Becker at the podium and county records management coordinator Kevin Orr, made the official unveiling in the lobby of the county office building. Urtz drew each piece tenderly from the box and handed it to Orr, who held it up for all to see.

Their treasure featured a copy of Rev. Silas Person’s Historical Sketch of the Religious Denominations of Madison County; a photo of the five members of the building committee in charge of constructing the county buildings; a list and accounts of the members of the eight Masonic lodges at the time in the county; and a copy of the charter and a list of management and inmates at the “Old Ladies Home,” nomenclature they noted by today’s standards was not quite politically correct.

Copies of every newspaper being published in Madison County were found amid that damp pile of paperwork, including the Brookfield Currier, the Canastota Bee Journal, the Cazenovia Republican, the Madison County Times of Chittenango, the Earlville Standard, the Hamilton Republican, the Madison County Leader and Observer of Morrisville, the Oneida Dispatch, and the Oneida Post. A couple of coins of the era were also in the box.

“It’s really unfortunate it was wet like that, but we are still excited about this,” Orr said. The next step will be to apply dry sheets of paper between the wet pages to draw out the moisture, he noted, and to let them air dry after that.

Even as the video was shown in the office building lobby, that same footage was viewed by students in classrooms around the area. But a couple of lucky youngsters got to see the relics firsthand. Nikki Dandignac of Wampsville brought out her children Kyler, 4, and Beckett, 17 months, to be a part of the historical occasion. Kyler said he liked the old-time coins the best.