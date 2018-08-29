Arts Music at the 2018 NY State Fair: An opening week of concerts (photos) By

Ravyn Lenae. (Bill DeLapp/Syracuse New Times)

The 2018 New York State Fair’s music venues kicked into high gear last week with Chevy Court performances from favorites including Blondie, LIVE, rapper Ludacris (who attracted an overflow crowd to witness his hour-long set) and newbie Ravyn Lenae. The new location at the Chevrolet Music Festival Experience Stage, on the fair’s west end, also saw lots of action. Power-pop act All Time Low’s show featured cannon blasts of confetti, while adolescents in the crowd were flinging brassieres onto the stage.

Oh, to be young again.