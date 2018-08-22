Arts Let There Be Music: Free NYS Fair 2018 Chevy Court lineup By

Tracking down musical moments will be easier than ever at this year’s New York State Fair. Not only will local bands be crammed into tent venues that supply brews and food, there will be national acts headlining both sides of the property.

Chevy Court, at the fair’s main entrance, has 26 shows booked for afternoon and evening engagements. And the new Chevrolet Music Festival Experience Stage on the fair’s west end will host a mix of national and area musicmakers with four separate performances each day. Here’s a quick lineup of who’ll be at Chevy Court:

Chevy Court

Wed. Aug. 22

The New Jersey rapper kicks off the court’s attractions.

Blond belter (and sometime actress; remember Videodrome?) Debbie Harry and her band stir up some quirky punk-pop memories. Their 2017 album Pollinator was hailed by Rolling Stone magazine.

Thurs. Aug. 23

Their “Rock and Soul Revue” pairs guitarists Mason (Traffic) and Cropper (Booker T and the MGs) for a cool afternoon.

The blistering blues rockers in action.

Fri. Aug. 24

The Windy City rhythm’n’blues singer-songwriter takes the stage.

Expect an overflow crowd for this big-time rapper.

Sat. Aug. 25

This longtime rock band has sold more than 20 million albums.

Adam Durtz’s popular band rocks on.

Sun. Aug. 26

The heavy-metal Southern rockers in an afternoon blast.

The country-music star turns 27 on Sept. 9.

Mon. Aug. 27

Riding the British Invasion wave of the 1960s, the ageless pop rocker with a knack for music hall-style ditties turns 71 on Nov. 5.

The durable soul crooner helped define the Motown sound.

Tues. Aug. 28

More Motown memories with these classy funksters.

The Allman Brothers Band veteran offers a stellar evening of guitar-driven rock.

Wed. Aug. 29

The Albany- based teen rocker had a memorable run during 2017’s NBC-TV talent series The Voice.

A visit from the young rapper.

Thurs. Aug. 30

Joe Whiting and Mark Doyle’s legendary Syracuse rock band from the early 1970s will be a must-see for local-music fans.

The fraternal kid band from the 1990s now displays their mature approach to pop music.

Fri. Aug. 31

Harold Ford’s tribute to the Man in Black.

Big Kenny and John Rich offer their endless list of country-rock hits (“Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy”).

Sat. Sept. 1

The Georgia alternative rockers come calling.

The ageless Texas musicmakers are a staple of the classic-rock radio format.

Sun. Sept. 2

he Salt City’s own combo of soul and hip-hop.

More rappin’ action at Chevy Court.

Mon. Sept. 3