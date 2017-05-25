Memorial Day Weekend Events in CNY

Happy Memorial Day weekend, everyone! Despite whatever turmoil is plaguing our planet, we should be grateful to have our freedom and to remember those who gave their lives to protect what we have today. With that being said, spend time with family and loved ones, whether cooking out or enjoy some or several of the events in and around central New York this weekend.
The annual watchfire will be taking place at the fairgrounds, a tradition of our region and for many people living here. Our zoo’s baby elephant will be celebrating its second birthday. The Chiefs may be on the road, but the Auburn Doubledays’ season has officially stepped up to the plate. And, of course, music galore.
Have a great weekend!
Creative Culture
Word, Revisted/ aaduna Fundraiser
Features poets Doug Curry, Cyd Charisse Fulton, Rachael Ikins, Austin C. Morgan, Howard Nelson and Jackie Warren-Moore. Music by Steve Wolf.
Where: Theater Mack, 203 Genesee St., Auburn
When: Thursday, May 25 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $20/advance, $25/day of | (315) 253-8051
Feat. poets Alex Cigale and Michael Jennings
Where: Downtown Writer’s Center at the YMCA, 340 Montgomery St.
When: Friday, May 26 | 7 p.m.
Cost: Free | (315) 474-6851
Syracuse PowerCon & Zombie Con
Where: Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Pkwy., Liverpool
When: Saturday, May 27 | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Cost: $7/person, $12/family | (716) 913-4586
Where: Barnes Hiscock Mansion, 930 James St.
When: Saturday, May 27 | 1-4 p.m.
Cost: $35/advance, $40/day of | (315) 422-2445
MUSIC
Thursday | 6 p.m.
Friday | 2 p.m.
Saturday | noon
Sunday | noon
Where: Sterling Stage Kampitheater, 274 Kent Road, Sterling
When: Thursday, May 25 – Sunday, May 28
Cost: $70-$80/festival pass, $40-$50/Friday, $35/Thursday, $40-$50/day | (818) 212-9489
Where: The Showroom at Turning Stone Casino, Thruway Exit 33, Verona
When: Thursday, May 25 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $27, $32, $52 | (877) 833-SHOW
Where: Earleville Opera House, 18 E. Main St., Earlville
When: Friday, May 26 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $35/non-members, $30/members, $10/students | (315) 691-3550
Outing Options
Where: Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Pl.
When: Saturday, May 27 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Cost: Free with zoo admission | (315) 435-8511
North Syracuse Family Festival
Where: Lonergan Park, 524 S. Main St., North Syracuse
When: Saturday, May 27 | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Where: Fulton Speedway, 1603 Route 57, Fulton
When: Saturday, May 27 | 7-10 p.m.
Cost: $27/pit, $15/adults, free/18 & under | (315) 593-6531
Where: Brown Parking Lot, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd
When: Sunday, May 28 | 8 p.m.
Cost: Free | (315) 468-5898
SPORTS
All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833
“On the road again…”
All games are played at Falcon Park, 30 N. Division St., Auburn. | (315) 255-2489
Promotion: Snapchat Saturday / Free movie after the game
Opponent: Williamsport Crosscutters
When: Saturday, May 27 | 6:05 p.m.
Cost: $6-$9
Promotion: Instagram Sunday / Run the bases, have a catch after the game
Opponent: Williamsport Crosscutters
When: Sunday, May 28 | 2:05 p.m.
Cost: $6-$9
EDITOR’S PICKS
Where: Brewery Ommegang, 656 Highway 33, Cooperstown
When: Friday, May 26 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $45 | (607) 544-1800
Goodnight Forever CD Release Party
Plus Trench, Honey and Deerfield
Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Saturday, May 27 | 3-8 p.m.
Cost: $10/advance, $15/door
Mad Cow Tippers
Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.
When: Saturday, May 27 | 10 p.m.
Cost: Free
Where: Finger Lakes Cider House, 4017 Hickok Road, Interlaken
When: Saturday, May 27 | 3-8 p.m.
Cost: Free admission | (607) 351-3313
Weather Forecast
(Subject to change, of course.)
THURSDAY
Temperature: 62 degrees / 51 degrees
Conditions: Sun! Just kidding. Rain!
FRIDAY
Temperature: 60 degrees / 50 degrees
Conditions: Cloudy.
SATURDAY
Temperature: 73 degrees / 55 degrees
Conditions: Cloudy again.
SUNDAY
Temperature: 77 degrees / 63 degrees
Conditions: Ride the lightning!
MEMORIAL DAY
Temperature: 75 degrees / 56 degrees
Conditions: Drizzly
Pssst. Hey, you. Would you like to receive this event listing in advance? It costs you nothing, and there are sometimes exclusive giveaways. Sign up to our Inside/Out newsletter here: