Memorial Day Weekend Events in CNY

Happy Memorial Day weekend, everyone! Despite whatever turmoil is plaguing our planet, we should be grateful to have our freedom and to remember those who gave their lives to protect what we have today. With that being said, spend time with family and loved ones, whether cooking out or enjoy some or several of the events in and around central New York this weekend.

The annual watchfire will be taking place at the fairgrounds, a tradition of our region and for many people living here. Our zoo’s baby elephant will be celebrating its second birthday. The Chiefs may be on the road, but the Auburn Doubledays’ season has officially stepped up to the plate. And, of course, music galore.

Have a great weekend!

Creative Culture

Word, Revisted/ aaduna Fundraiser

Features poets Doug Curry, Cyd Charisse Fulton, Rachael Ikins, Austin C. Morgan, Howard Nelson and Jackie Warren-Moore. Music by Steve Wolf.

Where: Theater Mack, 203 Genesee St., Auburn

When: Thursday, May 25 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $20/advance, $25/day of | (315) 253-8051

DWC Author Readings



Feat. poets Alex Cigale and Michael Jennings

Where: Downtown Writer’s Center at the YMCA, 340 Montgomery St.

When: Friday, May 26 | 7 p.m.

Cost: Free | (315) 474-6851

Syracuse PowerCon & Zombie Con



Where: Holiday Inn Syracuse, 441 Electronics Pkwy., Liverpool

When: Saturday, May 27 | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Cost: $7/person, $12/family | (716) 913-4586

Retro Ladies Day

Where: Barnes Hiscock Mansion, 930 James St.

When: Saturday, May 27 | 1-4 p.m.

Cost: $35/advance, $40/day of | (315) 422-2445

MUSIC

Stirling Stage Folkfest

Thursday | 6 p.m.

Friday | 2 p.m.

Saturday | noon

Sunday | noon

Where: Sterling Stage Kampitheater, 274 Kent Road, Sterling

When: Thursday, May 25 – Sunday, May 28

Cost: $70-$80/festival pass, $40-$50/Friday, $35/Thursday, $40-$50/day | (818) 212-9489

Robert Cray Band

Where: The Showroom at Turning Stone Casino, Thruway Exit 33, Verona

When: Thursday, May 25 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $27, $32, $52 | (877) 833-SHOW

Joe Pug

Where: Earleville Opera House, 18 E. Main St., Earlville

When: Friday, May 26 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $35/non-members, $30/members, $10/students | (315) 691-3550

Outing Options

Batu’s Birthday Bash



Where: Rosamond Gifford Zoo, 1 Conservation Pl.

When: Saturday, May 27 | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Cost: Free with zoo admission | (315) 435-8511

North Syracuse Family Festival

Where: Lonergan Park, 524 S. Main St., North Syracuse

When: Saturday, May 27 | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Spring Smashdown

Where: Fulton Speedway, 1603 Route 57, Fulton

When: Saturday, May 27 | 7-10 p.m.

Cost: $27/pit, $15/adults, free/18 & under | (315) 593-6531

Memorial Day Watchfire

Where: Brown Parking Lot, New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd

When: Sunday, May 28 | 8 p.m.

Cost: Free | (315) 468-5898

SPORTS

Syracuse Chiefs

All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833

“On the road again…”

Auburn Doubledays

All games are played at Falcon Park, 30 N. Division St., Auburn. | (315) 255-2489

Promotion: Snapchat Saturday / Free movie after the game

Opponent: Williamsport Crosscutters

When: Saturday, May 27 | 6:05 p.m.

Cost: $6-$9

Promotion: Instagram Sunday / Run the bases, have a catch after the game

Opponent: Williamsport Crosscutters

When: Sunday, May 28 | 2:05 p.m.

Cost: $6-$9

EDITOR’S PICKS

Cake

Where: Brewery Ommegang, 656 Highway 33, Cooperstown

When: Friday, May 26 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $45 | (607) 544-1800

Saturday at Funk

Goodnight Forever CD Release Party

Plus Trench, Honey and Deerfield

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.

When: Saturday, May 27 | 3-8 p.m.

Cost: $10/advance, $15/door

Mad Cow Tippers

Where: Funk N Waffles, 307 S. Clinton St.

When: Saturday, May 27 | 10 p.m.

Cost: Free

Asparaganza 2017

Where: Finger Lakes Cider House, 4017 Hickok Road, Interlaken

When: Saturday, May 27 | 3-8 p.m.

Cost: Free admission | (607) 351-3313

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 62 degrees / 51 degrees

Conditions: Sun! Just kidding. Rain!

FRIDAY

Temperature: 60 degrees / 50 degrees

Conditions: Cloudy.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 73 degrees / 55 degrees

Conditions: Cloudy again.

SUNDAY

Temperature: 77 degrees / 63 degrees

Conditions: Ride the lightning!

MEMORIAL DAY

Temperature: 75 degrees / 56 degrees

Conditions: Drizzly

