News Kiss star Gene Simmons makes appearance at Fayetteville Tops (photos) By

Gene Simmons stopped at the supermarket to promote MoneyBag Sodas, a premium brand manufactured by Rock Steady Sodas in Niagara Falls.

Fizz ed: Before the Gene Simmons Band rocked the Turning Stone Resort and Casino’s Event Center on Sept. 21, the famed Kiss star lured a big crowd for an afternoon gig at the Tops supermarket in the Fayetteville Towne Center. Only instead of hard rock, Simmons was pushing pop — as in the carbonated beverage known as MoneyBag Sodas, a premium brand manufactured by Rock Steady Sodas in Niagara Falls. The event attracted admirers of all ages, including a dad and his son both sporting Kiss T-shirts and

lead singer Tom Carpenter from local band Born Again Savages, while plenty of selfies displayed fans attempting to match their unspooled tongues against Simmons’ sizable serpent. It was no contest.