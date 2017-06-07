Kidding Around With Goat Yoga Class

Are you ready to de-stress with a little downward-facing goat? Or maybe some cat, cow and cobra poses — in the company of goats?

Head to Cuyler for 2 Kids Goat Farm, which is hopping on the “goat yoga” destination experience and offering two classes in the peaceful Central New York countryside on Saturday, June 17. The first class, from 11 a.m. to noon, is sold out, with spaces still available for the second class, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Class size is limited to 25 people and concludes with a cheese tasting.

Founded in 2012, 2 Kids Goat Farm is a small, family-owned business noted for its goats milk, goats milk cheeses and skin care products made with goats milk, including soaps, lotions and lip balms. Owners Barry and Amy Sperat added cows to the mix several years ago, so their goats get a break from milking.

They have approximately 45 goats and milk 23 of them at present. They also have about 10 baby goats, called kids. They’re cute, cuddly, curious, energetic, agile and getting adjusted to the pasture. These are the goats that will participate in goat yoga.

Google “goat yoga” and you’ll find images and YouTube videos of people sitting cross-legged on their yoga mats cuddling goats or on all-fours, in tabletop pose, with a goat perched on their back. The Sperats host Goat Fest, an event that brings hundreds of visitors to their farm every year, but this is their first experience hosting goat yoga. It’s one more way to get people out to the farm and introduce them to the products they offer.

“I’m not really surprised (at the response) because yoga with goats is a trend,” says Amy Sperat. “People in general just love goats. I’m not sure how peaceful it will be; the goats are just like curious little kids, jumping, playing and nibbling. It should be interesting.”

Guests will roll out their mats in a flat section of the pasture (the farm is on a hill) and instructor Joyce Green will lead participants in an hour of yoga. The cost is $25. Participants must sign a waiver and will receive directions to the farm once they’ve signed up. If the weather is drizzly, the event will take place under a tent. If heavy rain is in the forecast, the event will be canceled and rescheduled, Sperat says.

After the class, visitors are invited to take a self-guided tour of the farm and sample the cheeses Barry Sperat makes on site. 2 Kids chevres and other cheeses are served at restaurants, including the Empire Farm Brewery in Cazenovia and Dasher’s Corner Pub in Homer, but it doesn’t get any fresher than sampling cheese at the farm. (You can’t go wrong with the “Plain Jane” chevre, but I highly recommend the garlic and chive chevre.)

For class information at 2 Kids Goat Farm, 682 Cowles Settlement Road, Cuyler, go to 2kidsgoatfarm.com/shop/goat-yoga-class.

And mark your calendar for Goat Fest on Aug. 6, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free event features goat interaction, activities for kids, music, food for purchase and a pop-up market with locally produced food and goods. Visit 2kidsgoatfarm.com and facebook.com/2KidsGoatFarm.

Yoga Mania At Owera

“Yoga in the Vines” is happening Saturday, June 17, 10:30 a.m., at Owera Vineyards in Cazenovia. Instructor Sophie Tashkovski, who recently opened Syracuse Yoga, will lead the event, which includes a complimentary glass of wine in the Owera tasting room.

Admission is $25 and advance registration is required. Owera is at 5276 E. Lake Road, Cazenovia. For information or to register for the event, call (315) 815-4311.

Margaret McCormick is a freelance writer and editor in Syracuse. She blogs about food at eatfirst.typepad.com. Follow her on Twitter, connect on Facebook or email mmccormicksnt@gmail.com.