Kick Off the CNY Summer with These Weekend Events

Summer has arrived in CNY! Celebrate the first weekend with a slew of weekend events to choose from.
Since this is the most daylight we’ll see this year, it means it’s halfway to the winter holiday season. Yes, the LEON Festival is tonight, Thursday night, featuring national children’s act Riff Rockit. Plus the Polish Festival and other family-friendly activities are definitely options to enjoy.
There are two premier events as well — Ithaca Reggae Fest and Syracuse Contemporary Irish Film Festival. Ring of Fire closes this weekend, but La Cage Aux Folles begins its string of shows.
Plus there’s so much more!
Festivals
Where: Onondaga Lake Park, 106 Lake Dr. | (315) 471-9597
When: Thursday, June 22 | 5 – 10 p.m.
Cost: Free admission
Friday | 4 – 10:30 p.m.
Saturday | noon – 10:30 p.m.
Sunday | noon – 5 p.m.
Where: Clinton Square, Downtown Syracuse
When: Friday, June 16 – Saturday, June 17
Cost: Free admission
Friday | 4-11 p.m.
Saturday | 1-11 p.m.
Sunday | 1-10 p.m.
Where: Jamesville Beach Park, 3992 Apulia Road, Jamesville | (315) 703-9620
When: Friday, June 23 – Sunday, June 25
Cost: Free admission, $10/parking, $175-$200/balloon rides
Where: Varick Winery, 5102 Route 89 Romulus | (315) 549-8797
When: Saturday, June 24 – Sunday, June 25 | 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily
Cost: Free admission
Fun Raisers
5K walk/run or 10-, 20-, 40- or 62-mile bike ride
Where: Long Branch Park, 3813 Long Branch Road, Liverpool | (315) 701-3891
When: Saturday, June 24 | 7 a.m.
Cost: $15-$35/5K | $25-$50/bike ride
Where: Saw Mill Shelter at Willow Bay at Onondaga Lake Park, 3832 Long Branch Road, Liverpool
When: Saturday, June 24 | 8 a.m.
Cost: $25
Zero the End of Prostate Cancer Run/Walk
Where: Clay Park Central, 4821 Wetzel Road, Liverpool | (315) 703-9620
When: Saturday, June 24 | 9 a.m.
Cost: $15-$30
Where: Holiday Inn Syracuse-Liverpool, 441 Electronics Pkwy., Liverpool | (315) 561-0411
When: Saturday, June 24 | 9:30 a.m.
Cost: $80/team of two
Music: Local Noisemakers
Plus Tyler Pearce Project
Where: Ray Brothers Barbecue, 6474 Route 20, Bouckville | (315) 893-7200
When: Friday, June 23 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $10
Feat. John Brown’s Body, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Kevin Kinsella, Thunder Body, Analogue Sons, Root Shock and Bomb Pulse
Where: Stewart Park, 1 James L. Gibbs Dr., Ithaca | (607) 277-8283
When: Saturday, June 24 | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Cost: $10/advance, $15/DOS
After party featuring Crucial Reggae Social Club and DJ Mike Judah
Where: The Haunt, 702 Willow Ave., Ithaca | (607) 275-8588
When: Saturday, June 24 | 9 p.m.
Cost: $10/advance, $15/DOS
Plus Breaking Solace, Between Hope & Fear and Hate Grenade
Where: Earleville Opera House, 18 E. Main St., Earlville | (315) 691-3550
When: Saturday, June 17 | 7 p.m.
Cost: $5-$15
Music: National Acts
Feat. Chaka Khan, Gipsy Kings, Jacob Collier, Dee Dee Bridgewater, The Suffers, Maceo Parker with the Ray Charles Orchestra and the Raelettes and many more.
Where: Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 108 Avenue of the Pines, Saratoga Springs | (518) 584-9330
When: Saturday, June 24 – Sunday, June 25 | noon
Cost: $65-$105/adults, free-$90/ages 15 & under
Feat. Nightmare, Tempter, Caustic Method, St. Dredd, Shaufrau, 5Wild, Pool of Thorns, Poetry in Black and several more.
Where: Edgewood Mountain, 216 Crow Hill Road, Laurens | (818) 212-9136
When: Friday, June 23 – Saturday, June 24
Cost: $25/advance, $30/door. $25/Saturday only | Camping included in pricing
Plus Irontom and NATE
Where: The Lost Horizon, 5863 Thompson Road | (877) 987-6487
When: Saturday, June 24 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $1-$10
Sports
All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833
Promotion: Thursday Night Football: Celebrity NFL Player TBA / Dollar Thursdays
Opponent: Buffalo Bisons
When: Thursday, June 22| 6:35 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
Promotion: Fireworks Fridays
Opponent: Buffalo Bisons
When: Friday, June 23 | 7:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
Promotion: Re-Opening Night / Stephen Strasburg Bobblehead Giveaway
Opponent: Buffalo Bisons
When: Saturday, June 24 | 7:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
Promotion: Family Sunday
Opponent: Buffalo Bisons
When: Sunday, June 25 | 1:05 p.m.
Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military
All games are played at Falcon Park, 30 N. Division St., Auburn. | (315) 255-2489
Promotion: Snapchat Saturday / Free movie after the game
Opponent: Williamsport Crosscutters
When: Saturday, June 24 | 6:05 p.m.
Cost: $6-$9
Promotion: Instagram Sunday / Run the bases, have a catch after the game
Opponent: Williamsport Crosscutters
When: Sunday, June 25 | 2:05 p.m.
Cost: $6-$9
Stage
Thursday | 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 8 p.m.
Where: Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, 6877 E. Lake Road, Auburn | (800) 457-8897, (315) 255-1785
When: Thursday, June 22 – Saturday, June 24
Cost: $45-$55/adults, $42-$52/seniors, $25/students and ages under 22
Thursday | 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 2 & 7:30 p.m.
Saturday | 7:30 a.m.
Sunday | 2 p.m.
Where: Cortland Repertory Theatre, 6799 Little York Road, Preble | (800) 427-6160, (607) 756-2627
When: Thursday, June 22 – Sunday, June 25
Cost: $29- $31/evenings, $24-$26/matinees, discounts for seniors and students
Thursday | 7:30 p.m.
Friday | 8 p.m.
Saturday | 3 & 8 a.m.
Sunday | 2 p.m.
Where: Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St. | (315) 443-3275
When: Thursday, June 22 – Sunday, June 25 (closing weekend)
Cost: $20 – $53
Editor’s Picks
Syracuse Contemporary Irish Film Festival
Thursday: The Queen of Ireland | 7 p.m.
Friday: A Date for Mad Mary | 7 p.m.
Saturday: Irish short films | 2 p.m.
Saturday: Older than Ireland | 7 p.m.
Where: Everson Museum of Art, 401 Harrison St. | (315) 474-6064
When: Thursday, June 22 – Saturday, June 24
Cost: $10/film
Saturday | 11 a.m. – 6 9.m. (VIP 10 a.m.)
Sunday | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. (VIP 10 a.m.)
Where: Oncenter Pirro Convention Center, 800 S. State St.
When: Saturday, June 24 – Sunday, June 25
Cost: $15/Saturday, $10/Sunday, $20/weekend pass, half-price/ages 12 & under, free/ages 5 & under
Plus Media Limits, Clear Focus, Edge Cold Medina and more.
Where: Spark Contemporary Art Space, 1009 E. Fayette St. | (315) 807-7403
When: Saturday, June 24 | 8 p.m.
Cost: $10/advance, $13/DOS
Weather Forecast
(Subject to change, of course.)
THURSDAY
Temperature: 81 degrees / 71 degrees
Conditions: Nighttime showers.
FRIDAY
Temperature: 86 degrees / 64 degrees
Conditions: Thundershowers.
SATURDAY
Temperature: 77 degrees / 58 degrees
Conditions: Droplets here and there.
SUNDAY
Temperature: 73 degrees / 52 degrees
Conditions: Just rain.
