Kick Off the CNY Summer with These Weekend Events

Summer has arrived in CNY! Celebrate the first weekend with a slew of weekend events to choose from.

Since this is the most daylight we’ll see this year, it means it’s halfway to the winter holiday season. Yes, the LEON Festival is tonight, Thursday night, featuring national children’s act Riff Rockit. Plus the Polish Festival and other family-friendly activities are definitely options to enjoy.

There are two premier events as well — Ithaca Reggae Fest and Syracuse Contemporary Irish Film Festival. Ring of Fire closes this weekend, but La Cage Aux Folles begins its string of shows.

Plus there’s so much more!

Festivals

LEON Festival

Where: Onondaga Lake Park, 106 Lake Dr. | (315) 471-9597

When: Thursday, June 22 | 5 – 10 p.m.

Cost: Free admission

Polish Festival

Friday | 4 – 10:30 p.m.

Saturday | noon – 10:30 p.m.

Sunday | noon – 5 p.m.

Where: Clinton Square, Downtown Syracuse

When: Friday, June 16 – Saturday, June 17

Cost: Free admission

Jamesville Balloonfest

Friday | 4-11 p.m.

Saturday | 1-11 p.m.

Sunday | 1-10 p.m.

Where: Jamesville Beach Park, 3992 Apulia Road, Jamesville | (315) 703-9620

When: Friday, June 23 – Sunday, June 25

Cost: Free admission, $10/parking, $175-$200/balloon rides

Cherry Festival

Where: Varick Winery, 5102 Route 89 Romulus | (315) 549-8797

When: Saturday, June 24 – Sunday, June 25 | 9:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily

Cost: Free admission

Fun Raisers

Ride & Run for the Rescue

5K walk/run or 10-, 20-, 40- or 62-mile bike ride

Where: Long Branch Park, 3813 Long Branch Road, Liverpool | (315) 701-3891

When: Saturday, June 24 | 7 a.m.

Cost: $15-$35/5K | $25-$50/bike ride

You’re Not Invisible 5K

Where: Saw Mill Shelter at Willow Bay at Onondaga Lake Park, 3832 Long Branch Road, Liverpool

When: Saturday, June 24 | 8 a.m.

Cost: $25

Zero the End of Prostate Cancer Run/Walk

Where: Clay Park Central, 4821 Wetzel Road, Liverpool | (315) 703-9620

When: Saturday, June 24 | 9 a.m.

Cost: $15-$30

Bagg’n for a Cure

Where: Holiday Inn Syracuse-Liverpool, 441 Electronics Pkwy., Liverpool | (315) 561-0411

When: Saturday, June 24 | 9:30 a.m.

Cost: $80/team of two



Music: Local Noisemakers

Annie in the Water

Plus Tyler Pearce Project

Where: Ray Brothers Barbecue, 6474 Route 20, Bouckville | (315) 893-7200

When: Friday, June 23 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $10

Ithaca Reggae Fest

Feat. John Brown’s Body, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Kevin Kinsella, Thunder Body, Analogue Sons, Root Shock and Bomb Pulse

Where: Stewart Park, 1 James L. Gibbs Dr., Ithaca | (607) 277-8283

When: Saturday, June 24 | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Cost: $10/advance, $15/DOS

After party featuring Crucial Reggae Social Club and DJ Mike Judah

Where: The Haunt, 702 Willow Ave., Ithaca | (607) 275-8588

When: Saturday, June 24 | 9 p.m.

Cost: $10/advance, $15/DOS

One Step from Falling

Plus Breaking Solace, Between Hope & Fear and Hate Grenade

Where: Earleville Opera House, 18 E. Main St., Earlville | (315) 691-3550

When: Saturday, June 17 | 7 p.m.

Cost: $5-$15

Music: National Acts

Staratoga Jazz Festival

Feat. Chaka Khan, Gipsy Kings, Jacob Collier, Dee Dee Bridgewater, The Suffers, Maceo Parker with the Ray Charles Orchestra and the Raelettes and many more.

Where: Saratoga Performing Arts Center, 108 Avenue of the Pines, Saratoga Springs | (518) 584-9330

When: Saturday, June 24 – Sunday, June 25 | noon

Cost: $65-$105/adults, free-$90/ages 15 & under



Nikstock

Feat. Nightmare, Tempter, Caustic Method, St. Dredd, Shaufrau, 5Wild, Pool of Thorns, Poetry in Black and several more.

Where: Edgewood Mountain, 216 Crow Hill Road, Laurens | (818) 212-9136

When: Friday, June 23 – Saturday, June 24

Cost: $25/advance, $30/door. $25/Saturday only | Camping included in pricing

Missio

Plus Irontom and NATE

Where: The Lost Horizon, 5863 Thompson Road | (877) 987-6487

When: Saturday, June 24 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $1-$10

Sports

Syracuse Chiefs

All games are played at NBT Stadium, 1 Tex Simone Dr. | (315) 474-7833

Promotion: Thursday Night Football: Celebrity NFL Player TBA / Dollar Thursdays

Opponent: Buffalo Bisons

When: Thursday, June 22| 6:35 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: Fireworks Fridays

Opponent: Buffalo Bisons

When: Friday, June 23 | 7:05 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: Re-Opening Night / Stephen Strasburg Bobblehead Giveaway

Opponent: Buffalo Bisons

When: Saturday, June 24 | 7:05 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Promotion: Family Sunday

Opponent: Buffalo Bisons

When: Sunday, June 25 | 1:05 p.m.

Cost: $8-$14/adults, $6-$12/seniors, children, free-$12/military

Auburn Doubledays

All games are played at Falcon Park, 30 N. Division St., Auburn. | (315) 255-2489

Promotion: Snapchat Saturday / Free movie after the game

Opponent: Williamsport Crosscutters

When: Saturday, June 24 | 6:05 p.m.

Cost: $6-$9

Promotion: Instagram Sunday / Run the bases, have a catch after the game

Opponent: Williamsport Crosscutters

When: Sunday, June 25 | 2:05 p.m.

Cost: $6-$9

Stage

Guys & Dolls

Thursday | 7:30 p.m.

Friday | 8 p.m.

Saturday | 8 p.m.

Where: Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, Emerson Park, 6877 E. Lake Road, Auburn | (800) 457-8897, (315) 255-1785

When: Thursday, June 22 – Saturday, June 24

Cost: $45-$55/adults, $42-$52/seniors, $25/students and ages under 22

La Cage Aux Folles

Thursday | 7:30 p.m.

Friday | 2 & 7:30 p.m.

Saturday | 7:30 a.m.

Sunday | 2 p.m.

Where: Cortland Repertory Theatre, 6799 Little York Road, Preble | (800) 427-6160, (607) 756-2627

When: Thursday, June 22 – Sunday, June 25

Cost: $29- $31/evenings, $24-$26/matinees, discounts for seniors and students

Ring of Fire

Thursday | 7:30 p.m.

Friday | 8 p.m.

Saturday | 3 & 8 a.m.

Sunday | 2 p.m.

Where: Syracuse Stage, 820 E. Genesee St. | (315) 443-3275

When: Thursday, June 22 – Sunday, June 25 (closing weekend)

Cost: $20 – $53

Editor’s Picks



Syracuse Contemporary Irish Film Festival

Thursday: The Queen of Ireland | 7 p.m.

Friday: A Date for Mad Mary | 7 p.m.

Saturday: Irish short films | 2 p.m.

Saturday: Older than Ireland | 7 p.m.

Where: Everson Museum of Art, 401 Harrison St. | (315) 474-6064

When: Thursday, June 22 – Saturday, June 24

Cost: $10/film

Salt City Comic Con

Saturday | 11 a.m. – 6 9.m. (VIP 10 a.m.)

Sunday | 11 a.m. – 5 p.m. (VIP 10 a.m.)

Where: Oncenter Pirro Convention Center, 800 S. State St.

When: Saturday, June 24 – Sunday, June 25

Cost: $15/Saturday, $10/Sunday, $20/weekend pass, half-price/ages 12 & under, free/ages 5 & under

Antwon

Plus Media Limits, Clear Focus, Edge Cold Medina and more.

Where: Spark Contemporary Art Space, 1009 E. Fayette St. | (315) 807-7403

When: Saturday, June 24 | 8 p.m.

Cost: $10/advance, $13/DOS

(Subject to change, of course.)

THURSDAY

Temperature: 81 degrees / 71 degrees

Conditions: Nighttime showers.

FRIDAY

Temperature: 86 degrees / 64 degrees

Conditions: Thundershowers.

SATURDAY

Temperature: 77 degrees / 58 degrees

Conditions: Droplets here and there.

SUNDAY

Temperature: 73 degrees / 52 degrees

Conditions: Just rain.

Pssst. Hey, you. Would you like to receive this event listing in advance? It costs you nothing, and there are sometimes exclusive giveaways. Sign up to our Inside/Out newsletter here: