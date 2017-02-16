It's A Snap

It’s a Snap! Photo Gallery: January 2017

It's a Snap
By
Posted on

It’s a Snap! photo gallery for the month of January.

 Art by Robin Turk

It’s a Snap! is a way to get your photos in the Syracuse New Times! We’ve compiled last month’s submissions into the gallery below. Photos can also be seen in the our print publication.

To learn more on how to submit your photos, click here.

Related Items:
To Top