News Interstate 81 snakes its way through Syracuse, but for how long? (photos) By

Interstate 81 was built in the mid-1960s riding on the concept of “urban renewal” in an attempt to rejuvenate the city. The plan was largely rejected by residents, and the city faced heavy pushback from property owners faced with losing their homes for construction. About 50 years later, the City of Syracuse is taking a second look at the now dilapidated concrete giant — which either needs to be rebuilt or replaced — and is facing the same issue as history repeats itself.

Read the cover story

I-81 Highway Robbery: The razing of Syracuse’s 15th Ward